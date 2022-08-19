The most Instagrammable cafes in Penang to visit on your next trip

No matter where Singaporeans go — even if it’s for a holiday — there’s one activity that’ll escape the lips of at least one of your travel companions: Cafe hopping.

We don’t want to be #basic either, but we can’t run away from the fact that we’re all sl*ts for a good cuppa, aesthetic backdrops and of course, cute pictures. Yes, we know Penang is famous for its street food, but if you’d like a change in environment, and a casual locale that’s befitting of all the cute outfits you’ll be wearing, then your best bet would be a cafe.

Most of the cafes listed here are located in Georgetown, so you won’t have to travel too far between places, but you might want to also check out the highest (literally) cafe in Penang, located within the lush verdant greens of Penang Hill.

Read on for our list to check out the next time you’re in the quaint neighbourhood.

These cafes in Penang are where you need to head to:

(Hero and featured image credit: @norm.micro.roastery via Instagram)