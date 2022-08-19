The most Instagrammable cafes in Penang to visit on your next trip

No matter where Singaporeans go — even if it’s for a holiday — there’s one activity that’ll escape the lips of at least one of your travel companions: Cafe hopping.
We don’t want to be #basic either, but we can’t run away from the fact that we’re all sl*ts for a good cuppa, aesthetic backdrops and of course, cute pictures. Yes, we know Penang is famous for its street food, but if you’d like a change in environment, and a casual locale that’s befitting of all the cute outfits you’ll be wearing, then your best bet would be a cafe.
Most of the cafes listed here are located in Georgetown, so you won’t have to travel too far between places, but you might want to also check out the highest (literally) cafe in Penang, located within the lush verdant greens of Penang Hill.
Read on for our list to check out the next time you’re in the quaint neighbourhood.
These cafes in Penang are where you need to head to:
There are a ton of leafy greens within Lunabarcoffee to bring a sense of nature into this cosy cafe. Its serene atmosphere makes for a much-needed healing experience, and many stop by for a read while sipping on some hand brewed coffee speciality coffee with a slice of cake or two. Signatures here include the Caramelized Banana Cake and the Lemon Poppy Seed Cake.
(Image credit: @lunabarcoffee via Instagram)
High ceilings, natural light, and industrial-chic interiors — what’s not to love about this combination? If you couldn’t already tell, Norm Micro Roastery prides themselves on serving freshly brewed coffee so it’s safe to say that that’s what you’ll find on every table here. If you’re hankering for a bite, the Duck and Carrot risotto, as well as the Smoked Chilli Jam Scrambled Eggs are popular options.
(Image credit: @norm.micro.roastery via Instagram)
Utoo Boho Café is one for the boho babes out there. Conceptualised with an ‘outdoors’ picnic-style, the non-alcohol, Muslim-friendly joint invites guests to dine on the floor, whilst serving up dainty desserts to complete the whole look. Interesting bites includes the Mont Blanc, a spin on the classic French dessert that uses matcha ganache with red-bean filling instead of the usual chestnut.
(Image credit: @utoo.bohocafe via Instagram)
Now, for those who really want to soak in every bit of nature, minus the air conditioning, Kopi Hutan is your best bet. Also known as Penang’s highest cafe (730 metres above sea level, in fact!), it sits within the luscious emerald greens of Penang Hill. Here, you can find a neat selection of cakes and light bites, as well as coffee and tea to cool off from the heat.
(Image credit: @kopihutan.pg via Instagram)
We love taking our furry friends along with us on a trip. Thankfully for us, Ang Ang Roastery’s latest outlet is pet-friendly, and comes with a cheery outdoor area that’s perfect for balmy afternoons. Those who are looking for a bit of respite from the humidity can always dine inside the cafe, with Muji-esque interiors that’ll complement your clean-girl aesthetic feed.
(Image credit: @angangroastery via Instagram)
Narrow Marrow is where you’ll want to be if you’re into the soft grunge, mood lighting vibes. It’s only open from 3pm to 11pm, making it the spot for after-dinner intimate conversations. The outpost is popular for its Tiramisu; the Dirty Bourbon Tiramisu, for instance, comes laced with bourbon whiskey, spiced chai, and Valrhona cocoa. If you’re not into sweets, their selection of Toddy (an alcoholic drink crafted from the fermentation of locally-grown palm flower saps) beverages are pretty special too.
(Image credit: @narrowmarrow via Instagram)
Ngopi isn’t a cafe in the typical sense. While it does have some tables and chairs beneath the tree, you’re being served coffee that’s made in a truck just behind it. It’s located in Fort Cornwallis, a historical site in Penang, and is a great spot to just enjoy the fresh breeze after a tour around the area.
(Image credit: @ngopicornwallis via Instagram)
Shopping for cute stationary and crafting objects is an unhealthy addiction, and we’re here to fuel yours. At p.66, you get to browse in a gorgeous space, and when you’re too tired, just sit down for a cup of coffee. The cafe-store boasts soothing interior of wood and concrete furnishings, complete with tall plants for cosy touch.
(Image credit: @p66.store via Instagram)