Cathay Pacific to give away over 6,000 free round-trip tickets from Australia and New Zealand

If Hong Kong has been on your bucket list, now could be the best time to travel to Hong Kong as Cathay Pacific Airways is giving away 6,020 and 460 free round-trip flight tickets from Australia and New Zealand, respectively. The giveaway is a part of the Hello Hong Kong Campaign to lure visitors back to the glorious city.

The round-trip tickets are available for Cathay members to fly from Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane to Hong Kong and from Auckland to Hong Kong. Scoring a free international flight ticket surely sounds like a dream. Read on to learn more about the giveaway.

How to win free Cathay Pacific flight tickets from Australia and New Zealand

The giveaway is exclusive to Cathay Pacific members, so if you still need to become a member, ensure that you first register on the website. The airline will distribute the tickets on a first-come, first-served basis based on the time of booking confirmation. So, sign up today to unlock the offer and bookmark the giveaway page to receive all the updates about the campaign. The airline will make the tickets available on May 29. Please remember that you must first log in to your account to go to the booking page.

Note: All taxes and surcharges apply at the traveller’s cost.

You can also earn and redeem miles

As a member, you will be able to apply for one individual free round-trip ticket for travel between May 29, 2023, and February 28, 2024. The minimum stay period for the offer is two days, and the maximum is one month.

As a Cathay Pacific member, you can earn and redeem miles on various experiences and rewards. Cathay Pacific has been distributing free tickets to and from Hong Kong in phases. In addition, the government has also been running multiple promotional events. The airline will soon release offers for the US, and Canada, so stay tuned to ensure you take advantage of this golden opportunity.