China grants visa-free entry to six countries, including Malaysia and France

China is set to enhance its tourism appeal by opening its borders to six nations, including Malaysia, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain, offering them visa-free entry for a year.

Soon, citizens of these countries will be able to explore the mysteries of the Terracotta Army of Qin Shi Huang and navigate the vast Great Wall of China without the need for a visa.

Navigating China’s visa-free voyage: What you need to know

From December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024, China has granted visa exemptions to citizens of Malaysia and five other countries for tourism, business, transit and visiting relatives. Under this new policy, you can stay in China without a visa for up to 15 days. If you plan to stay longer, a Chinese visa application will be required.

China reopened to tourists in December 2022 after nearly two years of closure, and in the past year, the nation has been making efforts to boost tourism by implementing changes to its travel policies. Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign minister, announced the visa-free entry on November 24, 2023.

China has also expanded its visa-free transit policies to include 54 countries, with Norway being the latest addition. Travellers transiting through China can stay for six days visa-free, exploring the local culture before heading to their final destinations, as reported by The Swift.

Furthermore, the China International Culture Association (CICA) is collaborating with Trip.com Group to promote China as a beloved tourist destination. This partnership involves working closely with tourism boards to showcase the best of China to the world. The collaboration supports CICA’s cultural exchange programme, “Nihao! China”.

(Feature image credit: Ling Tang/Unsplash)