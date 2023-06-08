Your first look inside the transformed JW Marriott Auckland, New Zealand

JW Marriott Auckland’s revamped interior will offer respite from the city’s hectic CBD energy.

Travellers and Oceania natives heading to Auckland, New Zealand will get to enjoy the refreshed JW Marriott Auckland come mid-2024. Announced earlier today (7 June), the hotelier will commence the first stage of its NZ$25M refurbishment project, including new design concepts for the guest rooms.

Designed by Singapore-based global interior design studio O37, the rooms will feature a modern and sophisticated aesthetic that effortlessly blends the existing hotel’s features with JW Marriott’s signature luxury ethos, guided by the principle of mindfulness.

The soon-to-be-refreshed hotel is JW Marriott’s first property in New Zealand, located in Auckland’s CBD precinct. Its spacious rooms are known to feature natural sunlight while encouraging guests to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit with the five-star property’s full suite of wellness amenities alongside Auckland’s nature-centric attractions.

Behind the design inspiration of JW Marriott Auckland

The design concept, inspired by the merging of old and new, revolves around the idea of “beautiful collisions,” where the weaving of opposite elements results in a harmonious and tranquil living space. Each room’s balance of raw and refined, rough and smooth textures — inspired by New Zealand nature — coexists harmoniously and offers guests a visually stunning and revitalising stay.

Leonard Lee, Founder & Creative Director at O37 said, “The idea was sparked when I visited the hotel, and what came to mind was a story of a wandering poet who found her true love and a new beginning in Auckland. Just like her, our aim with the hotel was to capture the essence of this city’s nature, culture, art and music, and infuse it into every aspect of the property — capturing both the old and new with the ‘beautiful collisions’ concept.”

Currently, the luxury five-star hotel features 286 rooms in total. All of them will be outfitted with brand new JW signature beds and smart TVs with Chromecast, and 40 will be renovated to the new design by September with reservations opening thereafter.

Following this, the hotel will continue its transformation journey by renovating each floor at a time. The completion date of all rooms is set for mid-2024, alongside a full renovation of the all-day dining restaurant, meeting rooms, and lobby area, which has already undergone an initial renovation.

Other amenities offered by the hotel include a large fitness centre, spa, sauna, and indoor heated swimming pool on the top floor, which showcases the breathtaking views of the CBD and Auckland Harbour Bridge.

(All images credit: JW Marriott Auckland)

JW Marriott Auckland is located at 22-26 Albert Street, Auckland, New Zealand, 1010. Visit the hotel’s website here for more details.