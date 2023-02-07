Hong Kong drops vaccination requirement for international travellers

Unvaccinated tourists can enter Hong Kong again starting 6 February. After three years of strict social distancing measures, the city finally dropped its vaccination requirement for non-residents. The move is a part of the government’s plan to revive tourism in the pandemic-hit city.

Until now, vaccination requirements have been in place for overseas travellers. According to the latest developments, visitors will no longer need to show vaccination proof to enter the city. However, travellers will still need to take a PCR test 48 hours before departure or an ART test 24 hours before departure.

Hong Kong scraps vaccination requirement for overseas travellers

Chief Executive John Lee made the announcement on Friday, following the government’s “Hello Hong Kong” campaign. Arriving travellers can submit the test results via the Electronic Health Declaration Form. Additionally, the government advises tourists to take daily RATs (which is not mandatory) until day five of their stay in the city.

Visitors are also advised to save a photo of the test result for 90 days after arrival in case of an inspection request by government personnel.

Mask-wearing still remains mandatory for residents and visitors

Hong Kong had one of the most stringent restrictions, with three weeks of hotel quarantine, multiple COVID tests, and vaccination requirements. Last September, Hong Kong dropped its quarantine mandate for travellers. Soon, they scrapped the various testing requirements for arrivals. Eventually, the authorities lifted the cap on group gatherings and scrapped the Vaccine Pass requirement.

However, mask-wearing is still mandatory outdoors and in public spaces, including on public transport. According to reports, authorities will consider scrapping the mask mandate after the winter flu season.

The city has also reopened its borders with mainland Chinese travellers, dropping the quota system and testing requirements in a quest to welcome more tourists.

(Hero and feature image credit: Pexels)