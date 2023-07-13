Malaysia revives the KL-Singapore high-speed train project

Good news for Singaporeans and Malaysians who frequently travel across the border. Malaysia is finally reviving the KL Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project that had been called off in 2021, which would make make travelling between the two countries drastically faster and easier for thousands.

The multi-billion dollar project had earlier been cancelled after the nations failed to agree on several proposed changes regarding the 350-km rail line connecting the Malaysian capital to Singapore.

More about the KL-Singapore high-speed rail train project

As the Government of Malaysia’s project delivery vehicle for the KL-SG HSR project, we are embarking on a full-fledged RFI exercise to invite the private sector to officially submit concept proposals to develop and operate the project via a public-private partnership model. — MyHSR (@MyHSRCorp) July 11, 2023

In a statement, the Malaysian-government owned MyHSR Corp has called for proposals from the private sector to develop and operate the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project via a public-private partnership model. Datuk Seri Fauzi Abdul Rahman, Chairman of MyHSR Corp said, “The KL-SG HSR project will bring tremendous benefits to the people, particularly in enhancing and expanding economic dynamism from the Klang Valley to the Southern Corridor of the peninsula, and eventually to the rest of Malaysia,” according to a press release.

“In addition to providing a new travel option that is safer, faster, more efficient and sustainable, the project will help us to contribute to the agenda of Malaysia MADANI, generating long-term growth and sustainability for the people and the nation,” he added.

The high-speed train between Malaysia’s KL and Singapore will reduce travel time between the two nations to just about 90 minutes, a considerably shorter amount of time than the typical four-hour drive. It will not only improve connectivity but also create growth opportunities through employment, trade and tourism. The two nations already have air, ferry and road connectivity as well as the KTM Shuttle Tebrau from Woodlands to JB, but not a high-speed rail network into KL yet.

Hero and featured image credit (representative): Ardy Alfred/Unsplash