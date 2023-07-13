Lifestyle Asia
Home > Travel > Travel News > Malaysia revives the KL-Singapore high-speed train project
Malaysia revives the KL-Singapore high-speed train project
Travel
13 Jul 2023 04:53 PM

Malaysia revives the KL-Singapore high-speed train project

Anushka Goel

Good news for Singaporeans and Malaysians who frequently travel across the border. Malaysia is finally reviving the KL Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project that had been called off in 2021, which would make make travelling between the two countries drastically faster and easier for thousands.

The multi-billion dollar project had earlier been cancelled after the nations failed to agree on several proposed changes regarding the 350-km rail line connecting the Malaysian capital to Singapore.

More about the KL-Singapore high-speed rail train project

In a statement, the Malaysian-government owned MyHSR Corp has called for proposals from the private sector to develop and operate the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project via a public-private partnership model. Datuk Seri Fauzi Abdul Rahman, Chairman of MyHSR Corp said, “The KL-SG HSR project will bring tremendous benefits to the people, particularly in enhancing and expanding economic dynamism from the Klang Valley to the Southern Corridor of the peninsula, and eventually to the rest of Malaysia,” according to a press release.

“In addition to providing a new travel option that is safer, faster, more efficient and sustainable, the project will help us to contribute to the agenda of Malaysia MADANI, generating long-term growth and sustainability for the people and the nation,” he added.

singapore kl high speed rail kuala lumpur train station
Image credit: Unsplash

The high-speed train between Malaysia’s KL and Singapore will reduce travel time between the two nations to just about 90 minutes, a considerably shorter amount of time than the typical four-hour drive. It will not only improve connectivity but also create growth opportunities through employment, trade and tourism. The two nations already have air, ferry and road connectivity as well as the KTM Shuttle Tebrau from Woodlands to JB, but not a high-speed rail network into KL yet.

Find out more here.

Discover luxury travel experiences here

Hero and featured image credit (representative): Ardy Alfred/Unsplash

Travel Kuala Lumpur Singapore Malaysia Asia travel news trains high speed rail
Malaysia revives the KL-Singapore high-speed train project

Anushka Goel

Anushka has worked with publications such as Times of India and Being Indian. A graduate from Xavier Institute of Communications, she specialises in entertainment, food and travel. She also likes to write about sustainability and beauty. When not working, you can catch her reading a book, tending to her plants, cooking or playing an instrument.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.