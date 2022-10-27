Marriott Bonvoy wants to make revenge travel bigger and better for you

When COVID-19 was running rampant around the world, there was a renewed enthusiasm for travel around the world. Only people weren’t looking to simply travel for the sake of escaping their manic bosses; they were now seeking a real adventure, one that would help them see the world with new eyes.

Sure, you could tick off the usual bucket list suspects like bungee jumping off a bridge, cage-diving with Great Whites, and watching the sun set over the Great Pyramids of Egypt, but programmes like Marriott Bonvoy want you to dream a little bigger. Actually, make that a lot bigger.

We’re talking participating in the pre-game American flag ceremony at a New York Giants Game, and – if you’re into fashion – creating your very own made-to-measure look with Prabal Gurung himself. If you’re into motorsports, you’ll get to hang out with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, meet their boss Toto Wolff for a photo, experience races from behind the scenes, and enjoy exclusive at-track VIP hospitality in the Team’s Silver Arrows Lounge. And boy, the races do hit differently when you’re not cramped into a muddy mosh pit with thousands of other people trying to get a glimpse at the speeding cars.

The concept of exclusive access isn’t new, but Marriott knows the importance of taking it a step further with such money-can’t-buy experiences, especially with today’s thirst for meaningful travel. “Through our Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, members can gain access to amazing once-in-a-lifetime experiences to fuel their passion – whether it’s music, culinary experiences or premier sporting events such as the Singapore Grand Prix,” said Julie Purser, Vice President, Marketing, Loyalty & Partnerships, APAC, Marriott International.

“We believe exclusive access is important for our members to feel recognised, and also makes our program unique and distinctive.”

The Silver Arrows Lounge, for example, is easily one of the best ways of watching the Formula 1 races. A spot here gives you unrivalled views of the main straight and pit lane, access to the pit lane walk before the big race, free flow of good food and bubbly, as well as the chance to watch the race with insights from knowledgeable folks from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. Oh, and you might see Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Reserve Driver Nyck de Vries casually stroll in for a meet-and-greet session too.

The space – located just above the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team garage – is also a ritzy way to soak in the buzzy atmosphere. “Style and comfort were key considerations in designing the pop-up lounge. Regular guests of The Ritz-Carlton will be able to spot familiar design elements, like the brand’s iconic shade of memorable blue, brass accents, and marble finishes, blending alongside Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team palette which includes concrete, leather and black paneling,” said Purser on the level of detail put into the lounge.

“To encourage conversation and relaxation, we’ve created ample lounge-seating and separate zones – such as a dining enclave, a cozy bar, and a semi-private concierge desk – for a cozy and intimate atmosphere. Small touches have also been added throughout the lounge to elevate the 5-star experience. For example, custom wood tables inlaid with brass outlines of each Grand Prix track and fresh botanicals to liven the space.”

But this isn’t the only trick Marriott Bonvoy has up its sleeves, especially since it’s imperative that the rewards program know its members well enough to create unique experiences for them. “We’re always looking for opportunities for our guests to earn and redeem their points through Marriott Bonvoy – whether through hotel stays at bucketlist destinations, dining at Michelin-star restaurants or unrivaled travel experiences,” said Purser.

“Members can expect more once-in-a-lifetime, money-can’t-buy experiences on the horizon, including a Vegan Culinary Adventure for foodies with celebrity chef Priyanka Naik at W Maldives or Diner en Blanc in Sydney.”

