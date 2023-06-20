Hong Kong’s MTR adds new high-speed rail services to Sichuan Province and Guangzhou

Hong Kong is already popular for its hyper-efficient metro services. But MTR is upping the city’s transportation game further by debuting three new high-speed rail services between Hong Kong and Sichuan Province. The rail giant announced that passengers could start booking tickets to these stations from June 17.

The new link is a boon for travellers, connecting Hong Kong with Chengdudong, Leshan and Yibinxi. Passengers from West Kowloon Station can use the new Chengdudong Line from 1 July. MTR is adding one daily train service for both southbound and northbound directions.

Hong Kong’s MTR adds more high-speed rail services to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Futian

With trains that travel up to 350kph (220mph), MTR will also make destinations like Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Futian – famed for their modern architecture and ancient history – into an easy side trip from Hong Kong.

MTR will increase the daily trips between Guangzhoudong and Hong Kong West Kowloon Station from 13 to 19. Trains connecting Shenzhen Bei to the SAR will increase to 51, and trips between Hong Kong and Futian stations will increase to 38.

Before the high-speed age, reaching Guangzhou East Station from Hong Kong took roughly two hours. And now? Just 48 minutes from the West Kowloon Station. Hong Kong’s 4-million-square-foot West Kowloon Station connects Austin and Kowloon MTR stations. The station feels like an airport with a check-in counter and a departure lounge.

Guangzhou is just two hours ferry ride from Hong Kong

You can check the online schedule (available via the MTR website and the “High-Speed Rail” mobile app). In addition, two high-speed ferry routes connecting Guangzhou and Hong Kong began operations in May.

The 26km high-speed rail service between Hong Kong and mainland China resumed following an almost three-year hiatus induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link was in operation for around 16 months before it shuttered in January 2020 due to the COVID-19 -crisis. The Lo Wu MTR station reopened earlier this year for northbound and southbound cross-border travellers.

(All image credits: Wikimedia Commons)