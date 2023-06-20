Lifestyle Asia
Home > Travel > Travel News > Hong Kong’s MTR adds new high-speed rail services to Sichuan Province and Guangzhou
Hong Kong’s MTR adds new high-speed rail services to Sichuan Province and Guangzhou
Travel
20 Jun 2023 03:45 PM

Hong Kong’s MTR adds new high-speed rail services to Sichuan Province and Guangzhou

Tania Tarafdar

Hong Kong is already popular for its hyper-efficient metro services. But MTR is upping the city’s transportation game further by debuting three new high-speed rail services between Hong Kong and Sichuan Province. The rail giant announced that passengers could start booking tickets to these stations from June 17. 

The new link is a boon for travellers, connecting Hong Kong with Chengdudong, Leshan and Yibinxi. Passengers from West Kowloon Station can use the new Chengdudong Line from 1 July. MTR is adding one daily train service for both southbound and northbound directions.

Hong Kong’s MTR adds more high-speed rail services to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Futian

hong kong mtr high speed rail guangzhou shenzhen futian sichuan province tickets train routes
Image credit: Lycheeart/Unsplash

With trains that travel up to 350kph (220mph), MTR will also make destinations like Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Futian – famed for their modern architecture and ancient history – into an easy side trip from Hong Kong. 

MTR will increase the daily trips between Guangzhoudong and Hong Kong West Kowloon Station from 13 to 19. Trains connecting Shenzhen Bei to the SAR will increase to 51, and trips between Hong Kong and Futian stations will increase to 38. 

Before the high-speed age, reaching Guangzhou East Station from Hong Kong took roughly two hours. And now? Just 48 minutes from the West Kowloon Station. Hong Kong’s 4-million-square-foot West Kowloon Station connects Austin and Kowloon MTR stations. The station feels like an airport with a check-in counter and a departure lounge.

Guangzhou is just two hours ferry ride from Hong Kong

You can check the online schedule (available via the MTR website and the “High-Speed Rail” mobile app). In addition, two high-speed ferry routes connecting Guangzhou and Hong Kong began operations in May. 

high-speed rail hong kong

The 26km high-speed rail service between Hong Kong and mainland China resumed following an almost three-year hiatus induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link was in operation for around 16 months before it shuttered in January 2020 due to the COVID-19 -crisis. The Lo Wu MTR station reopened earlier this year for northbound and southbound cross-border travellers.

(All image credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Hong Kong Sichuan train guangzhou mtr High-speed rail link
Hong Kong’s MTR adds new high-speed rail services to Sichuan Province and Guangzhou

Tania Tarafdar

Tania and yoga are in an eternal relationship. You can see her breaking into yoga asanas in the snow-capped Alps and the Mediterranean Sea coastline. Her friends swear by her food and travel recommendations.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.