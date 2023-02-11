Oetker Collection x HiNOTE makes postcards cool again with personalised digital stationery

We’re always seeking unique curios from our travels for remembrance, but there’s always the dilemma of choosing the best object to represent a particular vacation trip. Now with Oetker Collection and HiNOTE’s new mobile communication app, you can send personalised visual graphic messages easily through your smartphone.

Luxury Hotelier Oetker Collection and digital tech company HiNOTE announced their collaboration on a luxury-focused mobile communication app launching in February 2023.

While Oetker Collection is known for their heritage Masterpiece Hotels including Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, The Lanesborough in London, and Le Bristol Paris in France, HiNOTE was birthed from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the aim of providing tools for personalised expressions on a smartphone. And this doesn’t simply mean emojis on basic text bubbles.

How Oetker Collection x HiNOTE works

Available for all hotel guests, the app can be accessed anytime and anywhere via their mobile phone. Inside, they’ll find bespoke visual graphic content of various Oetker Collection properties in the form of digital stationery.

After selecting the desired template, guests can add customised text or upload a stylish photo like a selfie and send their personalised HiNOTE to their vacationing partners or even friends and family back home, via all messaging and social media platforms.

You also can use it to cheekily nudge friends on the day’s agenda or highlight the best snapshot taken during the trip. Sending your regards from the famous frosé cart at Eden Rock or the picturesque Jumby Bay Island in Antigua are possible too. This allows senders to showcase each of Oetker Collection hotels’ unique personalities.

“HiNOTE was created to elevate how we express ourselves digitally, from everyday greetings and invites to banter and stationery and photo sharing”, said Alexis Traina, CEO and Founder of HiNOTE. “We are thrilled to help bring the properties’ unique DNA to life with messages for guests to further personalise and share – and potentially induce some FOMO along the way.”

Oetker Collection x HiNOTE will launch in February 2023.

(All images credit: Oetker Collection/HiNOTE)