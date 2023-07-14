What to expect from Pullman Hill Street Singapore when it opens in October

After launching the Pullman brand in Singapore with Pullman Singapore Orchard, the hotelier will have an entirely new property come October 2023 on Hill Street, right in the city-state’s iconic civic district.

Accor’s Pullman Hotels & Resorts will extend its presence via its new address in Singapore’s downtown core. Pullman Hill Street will be the design-led brand’s second hotel in the country after Pullman Singapore Orchard, which opened earlier this year.

Modern connectivity meets heritage charm at Pullman Hill Street hotel

The brand-new property, built on the heritage site of the former Hill Street Telephone House, is designed by the award-winning DP Architects. Pullman Hill Street will have 350 Art Noveau-inspired rooms and suites across the building’s U-shaped formation. Therefore, guests can look forward to varying views of the city’s picturesque surroundings–from the lush Fort Canning Park to the majestic views of Marina Bay.

The hotel is a stone’s throw away from cultural attractions and museums like National Gallery Singapore, Chijmes and the Esplanade. Guests can also explore the city conveniently as it is just a five-minute walk to the nearest train station and interchange (City Hall MRT Station).

Power comes to the tip of your fingers at Pullman Hill Street. All rooms and suites will come equipped with in-room sensors, a Smart TV and an intuitive ordering system that enables in-room dining with just a quick scan of a QR code.

Amenities-wise, the hotel is equipped with innovative spaces, including lounges intended as multi-functional work or leisure rooms, a 24-hour Power Fitness, and a swimming pool with cabanas to chill in. All these facilities will be located on the hotel’s third floor for an easy transition between business and fun.

Guests can also feast on three new culinary experiences at Pullman Hill Street. Madison’s – a New York deli and restaurant hybrid inspired by Pullman’s American origins – will offer a contemporary take on classic American dishes like breakfast spreads, hearty burgers, and sandwiches alongside a selection of homemade pastries paired with coffees or teas.

At the peak of Pullman Hill Street is El Chido, a Mexican swim-up bar reminiscent of the vibrant open-air beachfront bars along Mexico’s coastline. Meaning ‘cool’ in Spanish, expect uninhibited vibes via contemporary Mexican cuisine and refreshing craft cocktails backed by the stunning views of Gardens by the Bay. Now, this is what a hotel stay should feel like.

For an exquisite and intimate time, head to MOGĀ. Hidden behind an unassuming door, this modern Japanese Izakaya-meets-speakeasy bar harkens to 1920s Japan and the Prohibition Era. Grab your pals to share inventive shared plates alongside creative libations created by Knox International Beverage Consulting.

Pullman Hill Street collabs with local champions

Pullman Hill Street will extend their partnership-forward philosophy with localised collaborations. On the street level is a Grab & Go kiosk where coffee culture pioneers Sarnies serve up fresh brews. Diners can pair them with Singapore’s best sourdough bakes by Starter Lab Bakery and hearty deli fare from Madison’s.

Other notable partnerships include customized fitness programs structured by the highly experienced personal training specialists at Strength Clinic Academy and a Signature Afternoon High Tea anchored by Dilmah’s exquisite tea blends with a luggage-themed presentation in a nod to Pullman’s storied history.

(Feature and hero image credit: Pullman Hill Street)

Pullman Hill Street will open Q3 2023 (October) and is located at 1 Hill Street, Singapore 179949.