Singapore Airlines named the World’s Best Airline for 2023
21 Jun 2023 04:20 PM

Singapore Airlines named the World’s Best Airline for 2023

Anushka Goel

According to a recent poll by Skytrax, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been declared as the best airline in the world for 2023. Singapore’s national carrier has snagged the top spot from Qatar Airways, based on votes by over 20 million travellers.

The international air transport rating organisation took into account voters from around the world. According to the report, SIA has grabbed the spot for the fifth time in the 23-year history of the rankings.

What makes Singapore Airlines the best in the world for 2023?

Image credit: shawnanggg/Unsplash

Other than being ranked the world’s best, SIA has also received titles for Best First Class, Best First Class Seat, Best First Class Comfort Amenities and Best Airline in Asia at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards ceremony, held on 20 June 2023. Additionally, the airline’s budget arm, Scoot, was named the Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline.

According to the rankings by the London-based firm, Singapore Airlines finished second in 2019, 2021 and 2022, following Qatar Airways. For the 2023 rankings, travellers from over 100 countries voted for more than 325 airlines from September 2022 till May 2023.

The best airlines in the world ranked

 

Japan’s All Nippon Airways ranks in the third spot, Emirates in the fourth and Japan Airlines in the fifth spot. Here’s the list of the top 20 airlines in the world:

  1. Singapore Airlines
  2. Qatar Airways
  3. All Nippon Airways (ANA)
  4. Emirates
  5. Japan Airlines
  6. Turkish Airlines
  7. Air France
  8. Cathay Pacific
  9. EVA Air
  10. Korean Air
  11. Hainan Airlines
  12. Swiss Int’l Air Lines
  13. Etihad Airways
  14. Iberia
  15. Fiji Airways
  16. Vistara
  17. Qantas Airways
  18. British Airways
  19. Air New Zealand
  20. Delta Air Lines

(Hero and featured image credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Airlines Singapore Airlines travel news Best Airlines
Anushka has worked with publications such as Times of India and Being Indian. A graduate from Xavier Institute of Communications, she specialises in entertainment, food and travel. She also likes to write about sustainability and beauty. When not working, you can catch her reading a book, tending to her plants, cooking or playing an instrument.

   
