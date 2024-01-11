Singapore And Malaysia Explore Passport-Free Border Travel With QR Code

As part of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ) initiatives, Malaysia and Singapore are exploring a passport-free QR code system to expedite land travel immigration clearance. This aims to boost economic connectivity and facilitate cross-border business operations between the two countries.

Beyond the passport-free clearance via QR code, additional measures are being explored to streamline Singapore-based businesses operating in Johor, Malaysia, including digitisation of cargo clearance processes at land checkpoints.

To improve the economic connectivity between Singapore and Malaysia, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on January 11, 2024, between Gan Kim Yong, the Trade and Industry Minister of Singapore, and Mohd Rafizi Ramli, Malaysia’s Minister of Economy, in the presence of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

More about the MoU between Singapore and Malaysia

The MoU between Singapore and Malaysia is a significant step forward in bilateral relations, following the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat in October 2023. It comes at a crucial time, considering Singapore’s position as the second-largest foreign investor in Johor from January to June 2022.

As reported by The Straits Times, both countries see the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ) as an “unprecedented opportunity” to improve immigration clearance and cross-border business activities. Malaysian Economy Minister Mohd Rafizi Ramli said he envisions seamless movement of goods and people, ultimately strengthening the regional business ecosystem. “This initiative marks the beginning of a transformative chapter in our economic relations,” Ramli stated, expressing confidence in fostering “unparalleled connectivity and prosperity for both nations”.

Singapore Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the potential of the JSSEZ. He believes it will act as a bridge, enabling both countries to “tap on each other’s complementary strengths and seize opportunities to grow together”. This collaboration between governments and business communities showcases what Singapore and Malaysia can achieve when they work in unison, he added.

(Feature image credit: Afifi Zulkifle/Unsplash)