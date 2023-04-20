The Dorchester in London to recreate 1953 decor for His Majesty The King’s coronation

In a fitting tribute, heritage hotel The Dorchester is celebrating the upcoming coronation of His Majesty The King by recreating iconic decorations used in Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

The London hotel, completed in 1931, will transform its façade from 20 April 20 to 19 May to mark the start of the celebrations throughout the hotel to honour His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort. They will also offer celebratory afternoon tea and speciality menus to commemorate the upcoming coronation.

Reliving history at The Dorchester

Located in the heart of London at Mayfair near Hyde Park, The Dorchester will follow the original decorations used for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, created by British stage set designer Oliver Messel.

That same year, Messel also designed a luxury suite within The Dorchester, which the hotel has preserved till today. His design for the coronation decorations included dramatic draping across room balconies, created to make its concave façade look like the interior of a theatre seen from the stage.

The King also has a history with The Dorchester that includes iconic moments. He made his first public appearance at The Dorchester in 1970 and has since attended the property countless times for charitable dinners and state banquets.

The Dorchester would have celebrated three royal coronations come 6 May – the first in 1937 for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, where specially-created stands were built on its rooftop for spectators to view the procession. For Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, Messel also created massive crowns suspended from the ceiling in the lounge and ballroom, in addition to the elaborate façade.

In addition, The Dorchester will also use this opportunity to reveal its newly transformed ground floor, after what’s easily its most comprehensive renovation in three decades. This will include the forecourt, garden, lobby, The Promenade, Vesper Bar, and Artists’ Bar.

Celebratory coronation events at The Dorchester

Those looking to soak up the atmosphere of the very British affair will enjoy its royal take on the afternoon tea. Available over coronation weekend, from 5 – 8 May, the set will see executive pastry chef Michael Kwan serve a delicate selection of themed cakes, accompanied by exquisite sandwiches and a refreshing glass of Champagne.

In-house designer florist Philip Hammond at The Dorchester will also create magnificent floral arrangements throughout the hotel as a tribute to The Coronation Emblem. This creation represents the unification of the four nations of the United Kingdom; the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales, and the shamrock of Northern Ireland.

Over at Vesper Bar, the talented team will add the Sovereign Martini – inspired by The King’s favourite tipple – to their menu. The cocktail will see Wessex gin, Royal Garden mead, dry vermouth, lavender bitter, and orange scent presented in a delicate martini glass made specially for Vesper Bar.

All images credit: The Dorchester

The Dorchester’s decorated façade lasts till 19 May 2023 in London, UK.