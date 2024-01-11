What to know about Japan’s Cherry Blossom Season and the 2024 Sakura Forecast

The appeal of cherry blossoms remains uncontested; from Sakura-themed cafes to cherry blossom-infused moisturisers, these billowy pink flowers are omnipresent. Naturally, the desire to catch these imposing flowers in all their glory is a bucket-list experience for many. Ahead of the full-bloom season, Japan has released its initial forecast, predicting the dates when the cherry blossoms will begin to bloom.

According to the Japan Meteorological Corporation (JMC), the first blooms are expected in Shikoku Island‘s Kochi on March 18, 2024. Following this, the flowers are expected to be in full bloom eight days later.

Japan’s cherry blossom forecast for 2024

Following the bloom in Kochi, the cities of Fukuoka and Nagoya are set to witness Sakura flowering on March 21, with full bloom forecasts for Fukuoka and Nagoya corresponding to March 30 and March 31, respectively.

For both Tokyo and Kyoto, the cherry blossoms are expected to bloom on March 23, serenading both locals and tourists alike with their full bloom glory seven days later. In Osaka, the flowering date is projected to be March 25, with the subsequent full bloom on April 1. Up north, Sapporo, nestled on the island of Hokkaido, is likely to witness the cherry blossom flowering on May 2, reaching full bloom four days later.

The JMC has announced its commitment to providing timely updates on the flowering forecast, with the next update scheduled for January 25. The predictions by JMC are based on the famed Yoshino cherry trees, analysed in approximately 1,000 cherry blossom viewing locations across the country. According to the meteorological agency, factors influencing the flowering and full bloom dates include temperature patterns from the preceding year’s autumn season.

While the peak cherry blossom season in the country spans from late March to early April, the colder regions, particularly the north, witness this phenomenon slightly later. It is essential to note that Sakura flowers reach their peak full bloom stage about one week after the initial flowering phase.

(Feature and hero image Credit: Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)