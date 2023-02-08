A Bling Empire: New York guide on where to eat, drink and stay in the Big Apple

Follow the cast of Bling Empire: New York to their favourite places in the city, from five-star hotels and glitzy restaurants to night clubs. Here’s the Bling Empire guide to New York.

As we’ve seen how the high-flying crew from Bling Empire: New York live their extravagant lives in the Big Apple, we can’t help but dig into some of the glistening venues for some clearer pictures as to how the casts actually dine, party, and well, live. Read on for the places you’ll want to bookmark the next time you’re there.

The Bling Empire: New York cast’s favourite restaurants, bars, and hotels

We bet you remember the scene when Richard Chang and Vika Abbyaeva had a steamy exchange in this luxurious pool. The pool is part of the wellness centre in The Marmara Park Avenue hotel where well-being takes on high importance. Apart from the pool and gym, the hotel is renowned for its Turkish Hammam, which provides treatments that help purify and fortify the body. The Somadome is even more impressive as the world’s first meditation pod to help deal with stress and improve sleep.

The five-star Presidential Suite where Nam Laks stays during her time in New York is inside The Langham New York. With a modern flair that circulates through the whole hotel, it ranks as the top place to stay in the city. If you wish to relive the Bling Empire experience, book a night in the Empire State Presidential Suite on the highest floor. The clear view of the Empire State Building just outside the floor-to-ceiling windows deserves a spot on your Instagram, too.

The show’s first major gathering takes place at Opera Gallery, where Stephen and Deborah Hung host an artful and ‘surrealistic’ party. The space in New York is among the several that Opera Gallery has acquired across the US, Europe, and even Asia in Singapore. Gilles Dyan, CEO and President, strives to bring exquisite modern and contemporary pieces to each of the collectors in each of the locations, from Pablo Picasso to Yayoi Kusama.

The group definitely couldn’t miss fine dining in New York, and they chose to go to the finest Greek restaurant, Estiatorio Milos. Coming all the way from Montréal, Milos New York defines itself as an ambassador of Greek dining, which means it values fresh seafood and produce, Greek-imported favourites, and a family-sharing dining style. The restaurants also boasts its own wine bar boasting over 100 kinds of Greek wines.

The place where Richard Chang throws his Lunar New Year party on Bling Empire: New York is Somewhere Nowhere NYC, a chic indoor lounge and rooftop venue. Located on the top floors of the Renaissance NY Chelsea Hotel, the space consists of a vibrant main lounge with cocktails served at the bar, as well as an outdoor rooftop area dotted with teardrop igloos. These adorable igloos are fitted with a built-in fireplace, love seats, and blankets for guests to enjoy their drinks and small bites in the warmth and comfort of the NYC’s night sky.

Richard Chang takes his date out to Loulou Petit Bistro & Speakeasy, and it is for good reason. This mini French bistro exudes a charming Parisian ambience while serving French classics along with cocktails, wines, and champagne options. For brunch, favourites include the Croissant French Toast and the Avocado Toast, while the Escargots and the Duck Leg Confit make for a perfect dinner.

Edge, the highest sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, grants you the vantage point to admire the city from new angles. As the gang takes Dorothy Wang to experience New York from up above, there is actually more to the building than shown. Although the fancy Champagne Bar could already satisfy visitors with the vibes and the views, other adventure seekers can check out the city climb and sky skate for a greater not-so-Bling-Empire adrenaline rush.

(Image credit: Netflix)