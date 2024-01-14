These 3 people can travel around the world without a passport – find out who

Everybody in the world requires a passport to cross international borders. From the pope and Queen of England, Camilla, to prime ministers and presidents, everyone needs to carry it when heading out of the country. However, there are three individuals who can travel without a passport in the world. Read on to find out who they are.

What is a passport?

According to Oxford Dictionary, a passport is an official document that identifies people as a citizen of a particular country. It is a travel document that defines people when they are in a foreign country. While world leaders and politicians may be granted visa-free travel due to diplomatic relations, only a selected few have the extraordinary privilege to travel the world without a passport.

Who can travel without a passport?

Emperor and Empress of Japan

Japan’s passport is one of the most powerful in the world. While Japanese citizens can visit over 194 countries visa-free, Japan’s monarch doesn’t even need a passport to travel the world. Emperor Naruhito, the 126th ruler of the Imperial House of Japan, and his wife, Empress Masako, have the freedom to travel abroad without a passport. The emperor’s predecessor, Emperor Akihito and his wife, Empress Michiko (the current emperor’s parents), also never held a passport. Japan’s Foreign Ministry decreed that – “It would be inappropriate to issue such a passport for the Emperor or Empress”. But diplomatic passports have been issued to other members of the Imperial family, including Crown Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko.

Monarch of the UK – King Charles III

The newest monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, does not have a passport. The late Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles’s mother, also never had this travel document. According to the norms followed by the UK’s government, the British passport is issued in the name of the monarch; hence it is not necessary for the monarch to have one. However, all the other members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla and Prince William (the heir apparent), have to carry a passport whenever they travel out of Great Britain. This year, the first set of new passports have been issued in King Charles’s name. Earlier, all the passports carried Queen Elizabeth’s name.

Furthermore, King Charles doesn’t even need a license to drive in the UK or abroad.

(Hero and feature image credit: ConvertKit/Unsplash)