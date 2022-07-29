This private jet tour takes you on a 24-day gastronomic adventure around the world

Abercrombie & Kent wants to take you on a delicious, 24-day journey around the world.

The luxury tour operator is delving into the growing long-haul travel market with its three-week trip, Cultural Treasures, which will take guests to eight culturally rich destinations around the globe, all via its private Boeing 757 jet.

According to the company, the private jet tour, which takes off in May 2023, will allow up to 48 guests to board the customised jet, which comes equipped with fully lie-flat leather seats (measuring in at 6’5” or 196cm for the tall travellers among us), that also boast built-in massage systems for the ultimate in comfort.

A once-in-a-lifetime private jet tour with exclusive culinary experiences

The trip will take guests from Seattle to Sicily with stops in Japan, Nepal, Bhutan, India, Uzbekistan, Jordan, and Abu Dhabi in between, and includes luxury accommodations at each destination, like the Oberoi Amarvilas in India and Villa Igiea in the Gulf of Palermo. Guests will also be guided by local experts at each destination and can take part in experiences ranging from visiting the Taj Mahal and peeking out their private helicopter window to view Mount Everest.

Along the way, guests will get to partake in exclusive food and dining excursions, including in Japan, where guests will transfer to Kyoto and can choose from day trips like a city-wide food tour or visit a sake brewery to learn about the legendary craft and taste a few select brews. Guests can even take part in a Japanese sweets class to learn how to make local sugary treats for themselves. After the sun sets, guests will make their way to Nijo Castle for dinner, which has been booked out just for Abercrombie & Kent guests.

In India, guests on the trip will be treated to a dinner just for them inside a local bazaar, while in Uzbekistan, guests will be treated to lunch at a local tea house to learn more about the nation’s signature dishes. In Uzbekistan, guests will also eat a traditional lunch followed by a private performance of street acrobats at the famed Siab Market.

In Abu Dhabi, guests will be whisked away to the desert dunes for a sunset cocktail reception and dinner inside a tented location under a blanket of stars. And to cap it all off, in Sicily, the trip’s final location, guests will have the option to partake in a farewell dinner meant to mimic a 19th-century Sicilian wedding, complete with folk dancing and traditional delicacies.

If you’re ready to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime trip you also have to be ready to pay the once-in-a-lifetime price of US$ 153,000 (S$ 211,000) per person. But you can’t put a price tag on making memories like this, right? Find out more about the trip, and view the entire itinerary here.

This story first appeared on www.foodandwine.com.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Courtesy of Abercrombie & Kent)

© 2021. TI Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved. Licensed from FoodandWine.com and published with permission of Affluent Media Group. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Food & Wine and the Food & Wine Logo are registered trademarks of Affluent Media Group. Used under License.