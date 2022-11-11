Six Senses to open its first Australian resort just outside Melbourne

Luxury hotel and spa group, Six Senses Hotels Resorts & Spas, is setting their sights Down Under with their first ever Australian resort located in the Dandenong Ranges just east of Melbourne.

The property will be situated within Burnham Beeches, a heritage mansion and 22-hectare estate that was designed by architect Harry Norris in 1933 for the Nicholas “Aspro” Family. The master plan for the site? To refurbish the Alfred Nicholas mansion and its neighbouring Alfred Nicholas Memorial Gardens into a 43-room hotel, with plans to add a glamping site to the area. This will take the total number of rooms up to 82, making the project commercially viable.

“For Six Senses Burnham Beeches to be regenerative, it will not be a static place,” says Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs. “We’ll evolve and respond to bring the rich heritage of Burnham Beeches to life, inviting moments of exploration, discovery, connection to nature, and delight through interactive gastronomy, wellness, and sustainability experiences.”

Six Senses Burnham Beeches is set to open in mid-2025.

In line with the Six Senses’ focus on wellness and rejuvenation, the mansion will also feature a spa on the lower ground level, providing a botanical environment that houses a welcome lounge and boutique, tea lounge, treatment rooms, gym, hydro area and sauna, as well as comfortable relaxation spaces. To complement the misty mountainous terrain and towering trees, the property will use the sprawling farm gardens to provide farm-to-table ingredients for the restaurants, and the herb garden will produce healing and aromatic plants for use in Alchemy Bar workshops and Six Senses Spa treatments.

