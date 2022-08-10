Sunway Resort unveils the first phase of its transformation

The iconic Sunway City in Kuala Lumpur is no stranger to Singaporean travellers. Here, the city’s flagship property, Sunway Resort, has been catering to both local and international holidaymakers since 1996, pioneering the integrated development concept that has become the brand’s signature feature.

The most extensive renovation in its history began in early 2020, and now they’ve revealed the first phase of its transformation for guests. Later phases of the US$60-million project will be revealed to the public in throughout the rest of 2022. This includes themed suites, dedicated family spaces, new dining destinations, as well as reimagined leisure facilities.

For now, guests are welcome to experience eight brand new rooms and suites at the resort.



The entry-level Deluxe Room

“For 25 years, Sunway Resort has been raising the bar of hospitality in Malaysia. Today, we are excited to reveal these pioneering rooms and suites that will continue our legacy. With dedicated options specifically tailored to the latest travel and lifestyle trends, all supported by state-of-the-art solutions, sustainable elements and home comforts, Sunway Resort is setting new standards in the industry,” said Alex Castaldi, Senior General Manager of Sunway City Kuala Lumpur Hotels.

The entry-level Deluxe Rooms come at a generous 30-40 sqm, with a gorgeous marble bathroom, premium bath amenities, your choice of pillow via a pillow menu and a 50-inch television. On the other side of the spectrum, the luxurious Sunway Grand Suite can accommodate up to four guests in two bedrooms, with separate dining, living and bar areas, a spa-inspired bathroom and personal butler service in its 125-sqm space.

Wellness Suite

Executive Suite

Premier Suite

Sunway Grand Suite

Sunway Grand Suite A look at some of the other new suites at Sunway Resort

Each of the rooms are fitted with fully trained “iButlers” to help set up devices, offer demonstrations and deliver gadgets like the Harman Kardon headphones and nail dryers straight to guests in the room. For a refreshed vacation experience, sleep trackers, smart curtains and walk-in chromotherapy showers are also incorporated into the new room experience.

A night at Sunway Resort starts at MYR780.00+ (S$241.41+) with breakfast for two.