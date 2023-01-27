The best wellness retreats in Thailand for some serious R&R

Escape the hustle and bustle of city life and embark on a journey of rejuvenation and self-discovery at some of the best wellness retreats in Thailand.
These idyllic destinations offer the perfect blend of relaxation and rejuvenation, whether you’re looking for a yoga retreat to reconnect with your inner self or a detox program to cleanse your body and mind.
The Southeast Asian country, a quick 2.5 hour-flight away from Singapore, is known for its traditional medicine and healing practices, such as traditional Thai massage and Ayurvedic treatments. The country’s rich culture and natural beauty also provide the perfect backdrop for a wellness getaway. Add to that its warm and welcoming people, and you’ll definitely feel right at home.
If you’re in need of some serious R&R, head to the island of Koh Samui or Phuket, where you’ll find luxurious spa resorts and tranquil beaches that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Seeking a quick break from the city while in the city? We’ve included an option for you that’s in Bangkok too.
No matter what type of wellness retreat you’re looking for, Thailand has something to offer. From Hua Hin to Krabi and Koh Samui, read on for the best wellness retreats in Thailand to escape the hustle and bustle at.
7 of the best wellness retreats in Thailand to discover:
Situated in the stunning coastal town of Hua Hin, just a short two-hour drive from Bangkok, lies Chiva-Som, a luxury wellness destination that’s well worth your time. Here, guests come from all around the world for their holistic programmes, which includes anything from retreats guided by expert health practitioners and Muay Thai-based fitness, to carefully curated meals, spa pampering and soul-searching sessions. Yes, this includes yoga and meditation classes, aqua aerobics and tabata, as well as access to gyms and tennis courts too. Whichever aspect of wellness you’re seeking, Chiva Som has a programme for you.
Relaxing retreats don’t have to be located within an island getaway — just look at RAKxa. The property, located within Bangkok, is your wellness escape perfect for city dwellers. RAKxa believes that each guest is unique in their own way, and as such, specialise in wellness programs designed that’s tailored to individual needs, preferences, and goals by renowned medical doctors and traditional healing masters. Here, expect the best of old world traditions and new world tech to come together for your holistic treatment. The establishment has DNA testing, cryotherapy, whole body light therapy, hyperbaric chambers, and laser therapy to pair with treatments such as singing bowl healing, acupuncture, Shirodhara oil dripping, and flotation therapy, so you’ll get the ultimate holistic experience.
Those looking for a truly isolated escape can make their way to Six Senses Samui, situated in the forested north-eastern tip of Koh Samui. Lap in luxury at the spa, whose Wellness Director even specialises in Reiki, cosmic healing energy, graphology and meditation. Highlights at the spa include Zen Na Tai, an ancient therapeutic massage that works through the abdominal area and the chest area to improve digestion and breathing, as well as an Energy Enhancing Treatment fashioned with precious healing oils and sound vibration from Tibetan singing bowls.
The Barai is probably one of the most impressive retreats we’ve seen so far: an enclave of courtyards and corridors hide away 18 remarkable treatment rooms and 8 exclusive residential spa suites, where guests can relax and rejuvenate themselves in a three-, five- or seven-day wellness programme that’s tailor-made to help guests tune out from stressful lives. During this time, guests can explore a range of treatments, which range from healthy weight kickstarter courses to detox packages. You can also undergo a body composition analysis with various health indicators before and after treatment here for a definite measure of success.
A sophisticated wellness programme awaits at Amanpuri. Besides enjoying the brand’s iconic seclusion and understated luxury, the spa provides top of the line massages, facials, and body wraps of just about every kind. Busy individuals can opt for a 48-hour reboot program which includes a comprehensive range of medical diagnostic tools and screenings, results-orientated complementary therapies, and a strategic health plan, but if you have more time to spare (three nights or longer), we recommend going for a wellness immersion instead.
Step into a world of wellbeing here at Banyan Tree Veya Phuket. The tranquil 23-villa resort is nestled in Laguna Phuket, just a few minutes’ walk from Bangtao Beach. Here, the bespoke guest experience adheres to eight pillars of wellbeing – Sleep and Rest, Dietary Awareness, Bonding and Connection, Physical Vitality, Cultivate the Mind, Learning and Development, as well as Harmony with Nature and Sustained Practices – which are then assigned after an assessment by the multidisciplinary wellbeing hosts to centre the mind and body.
There are also flexible Veya credits at Banyan Tree Veya Phuket, which allow guests to choose preferred private sessions, spa treatments, retail purchases and outlet dining too. The goal? To allow guests to weave new learnings and practices and continue the path of wellbeing upon returning home.
A visit to Kamalaya is a life-changing experience in and of itself. An ancient meditation cave, thatched-roofed villas, hillside suites and tumbling waterfalls form the foundation of your stay, elevated by a personalised consultation that places emphasis on meeting the physical, spiritual and emotional needs of each guest. How, you ask? An experienced assemble of massage therapists, Ayurvedic doctors, acupuncturists, physios, yogis, and life enhancement mentors are there to support your daily treatments and goals.