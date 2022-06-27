Lifestyle Asia
Home > Travel > Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts set to open its first hotel in Malaysia
Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts set to open its first hotel in Malaysia
Travel
27 Jun 2022 06:33 PM

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts set to open its first hotel in Malaysia

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts set to open its first hotel in Malaysia
Travel
Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts set to open its first hotel in Malaysia

Luxury hotel brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts will be opening its first hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia come 2024.

The expansion into the country will be developed and owned by Tradewinds Corporation Berhad and managed by Hilton, and will be branded as Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur.

“After many years of shared success, we are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Tradewinds Corporation Berhad to launch Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts’ first hotel in Malaysia. As one of Asia’s key gateway cities, Kuala Lumpur, and to a larger extent, Malaysia, has always been a priority market for Hilton,” said Guy Phillips, senior vice president, development, Asia and Australasia, Hilton.

“Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur is a fantastic addition to our suite of brands in this cosmopolitan city, and we look forward to further expanding our footprint as we welcome more guests with Hilton’s award-winning signature hospitality.”

Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur

The luxury establishment is set to play host to 279 suites, with entry-level rooms at a generous 76sq-m. Apart from custom-designed interiors and furnishings, guests can also expect five restaurants including Peacock Alley, the iconic lounge and bar synonymous with the Waldorf Astoria brand, a state-of-the-art wellness centre and a sprawling 1,845-sq-m ballroom.

Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur will be located within Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle, and is within walking distance of the city’s top malls and attractions, including Pavilion Mall and Suria KLCC. KL Sentral station and Kuala Lumpur International Airport will be a short 10-minute walk and an hour’s drive respectively.

luxury hotels in kuala lumpur Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur
Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
Travel Design
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.