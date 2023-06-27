Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards 2023: The best hotels, resorts, spas, & more 

Since its inception, Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau (a BurdaLuxury brand) has worked meticulously to find creative ways to tell meaningful stories and celebrate authentic luxury experiences. It enjoys a remarkable history of credibility globally and in Asia and is the bible of luxury travel in Asia and abroad. Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau hosted its first Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific event recently at Park Hyatt Bangkok to celebrate the destinations, hotels, and experiences that make Asia Pacific so outstanding in hospitality.

The magnificent inaugural event highlighted and honoured the individuals, hotels, and brands that have helped shape the landscape of travel and hospitality in 16 countries in the region, and beyond. The winners were chosen through a readers’ survey where anyone from across the globe could cast their vote. The voting process took place during March and April of 2023. Based on that, ranks were rewarded in the top-10 or top-5 lists, depending on the category and destination. Renowned Thai singer, Rasmee, performed live at the party. Acqua Panna and San Pellegrino, Campari, Grey Goose, Dewar’s and Lady Trieu were beverage partners.

An expansion of the brand’s Asia’s Best Awards 2022, the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023 included a comprehensive list of countries and award categories. From five-star urban escapes to idyllic private-island beach resorts, innovative spas, Instagram-worthy swimming pools, exceptional airlines and airports, captivating cruises, reputable travel agents, exclusive travel experiences, and more, the awards covered it all. It also showcased the best of what Australia, Cambodia, Laos, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, the South Pacific, Thailand, and Vietnam has to offer.

Full list of Top 10 and Top 5 lists of the Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards 2023 winners

Top winner country-wise

Best City Hotels: Como The Treasury

Best Beach or Island Hotels: The Langham Gold Coast

Best Country Hotels or Lodges: Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley

Best Hotel General Managers: Steve Molnar, Sheraton Grand Mirage Port Douglas

Best Hotel Pools: Sofitel Sydney, Darling Harbour

Best Hotel Spas: Como The Treasury

Best City Hotels: Rosewood Phnom Penh

Best Beach, Island or Upcountry Hotels: Shinta Mani Wild, Preah Sihanouk

Best Hotel General Managers: Daniel Simon, Phnom Penh

Best Hotel Pools: Raffles Hotel Le Royal, Phnom Penh

Best Hotel Spas: Six Senses Krabey Island

Best Hotels: Rosewood Hong Kong

Best Hotel General Managers: Jill Goh, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Best Hotel Pools: K11 Artus

Best Hotel Spas: The Oriental Spa at Landmark Mandarin Oriental

Best City Hotels: The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan

Best Beach Resorts: Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Best Upcountry Hotels: Capella Ubud

Best Hotel General Managers: Marcel Kloet, The St. Regis Bali Resort

Best Hotel Pools: The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Best Hotel Spas: Ayana Resort Bali

Best City Hotels: W Osaka

Best Beach or Upcountry Hotels: The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto

Best Hotel General Managers: Go Kondo, W Osaka

Best Hotel Pools: Hoshinoya Okinawa

Best Hotel Spas: The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto

Best Hotels: Amantaka

Best Hotel General Managers: Anshul Sharma, Sofitel and 3 Nagas M Gallery Luang Prabang

Best Hotel Pools: Sofitel Luang Prabang

Best Hotel Spas: Le Spa at Sofitel Luang Prabang

Best Hotels: Mandarin Oriental Macau

Best Hotel General Managers: Saurabh Mishra, Galaxy Hotel Macau

Best Hotel Pools: Grand Hyatt Macau

Best Hotel Spas: Banyan Tree Macau

Best City Hotels: EQ Kuala Lumpur

Best Beach or Upcountry Resorts: The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi

Best Hotel General Managers: Grant Young, The Westin, Desaru Coast

Best Hotel Pools: The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi

Best Hotel Spas: Shangri-La’s Rasa Sayang Resort & Spa, Penang

Best Resorts: Anantara Kihavah

Best Resort General Managers: Idu Ribeiro, W Maldives

Best Resort Pools: Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi

Best Resort Spas: Joali Being

Most Outrageous Villas: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi – Stella Maris Ocean Villa

Best House Reefs: Anantara Kihavah – Baa Atoll

Best Resorts for Families: Patina Maldives

Best City Hotels: Park Hyatt Auckland

Best Country Hotels or Lodges: The Farm at Cape Kidnappers

Best Hotel Spas: Paihia Beach Resort & Spa

Best City Hotels: Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Beach, Island or Upcountry Resorts: Banwa Private Island

Best Hotel General Managers: Preet Singh, The Farm at San Benito

Best Hotel Pools: Shangri-La Boracay

Best Hotel Spas: The Farm at San Benito

Best Hotels: Raffles Singapore

Best Hotel General Managers: Peter Draminsky, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

Best Hotel Pools: Marina Bay Sands

Best Hotel Spas: Oasia Spa, Oasia Resort Sentosa

Best City Hotels: Four Seasons Seoul

Best Beach or Upcountry Hotels: Park Roche Resort & Wellness, Jeongseon

Best Hotel General Managers: Brian Harris, Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas

Best Hotel Pools: Grand Hyatt Seoul

Best Hotel Spas: Grand Hyatt Seoul

Best Resorts: Como Laucala Island

Best Resort General Managers: Nowdla & Bill Keefe, Namale Resort & Spa

Best Resort Spas: InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa

Best Resort Pools: Namale Resort & Spa, Savusavu, Fiji

Most Outrageous Villas: St. Regis, Bora Bora

Best House Reefs: Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji

Best Resorts for Families: Castaway Island Resort, Fiji

Best City Hotels: Kimpton Maa-Lai Hotel

Best Beach or Island Resorts: Rosewood Phuket

Best Upcountry Hotels: 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai

Best Hotel General Managers: John Blanco, Capella Bangkok

Best Hotel Pools: Park Hyatt Bangkok

Best Hotel Spas: Sindhorn Kempinski

Best City Hotels: Capella Hanoi

Best Beach or Island Resorts: Regent Phu Quoc

Best Upcountry Hotels: Azerai La Residence, Hue

Best Hotel General Managers: Alexander Schoell, Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon

Best Hotel Pools: JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa

Best Hotel Spas: La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc – MGallery

Top best destinations

Cities

Bangkok, Thailand

Singapore

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Hong Kong

Tokyo, Japan

Hanoi, Vietnam

Luang Prabang, Laos

Hue, Vietnam

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Taipei, Taiwan

Islands

Bali, Indonesia

Palawan, Philippines

Phuket, Thailand

Langkawi, Malaysia

Boracay, Philippines

Koh Samui, Thailand

Penang, Malaysia

Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Koh Phi Phi, Thailand

Sri Lanka

Top winners for transportation

Best Cruise Lines: Silversea Cruises

Best Airlines: Singapore Airlines

Best Airports: Singapore Changi

Winners of region-wide categories

Best Integrated Resorts: The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel

Best Hotel Loyalty Programmes: IHG One Rewards

Best Travel Agents or Specialists: Scott Dunn

Best Hotel Experiences: How to Train Your Dragon Boat, Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou

Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong and Macau’s editor-in-chief, Jeninne Lee-St. John on the luxury awards

Jeninne Lee-St. John told the audience of top-level hoteliers who attended the event on June 5. “We’re here to celebrate breaking boxes and boundaries, forward-thinking innovation, and next-generation luxury, We’re here to thank you for your clairvoyant service that gives guests what they want before they know to ask and offers what they’ll love before they’ve ever had a taste of it.

Björn Rettig, CEO of BurdaLuxury on the luxury awards

“We are thrilled to have hosted the first-ever Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific event. The occasion brought together influential figures from the hospitality and travel sectors, providing a unique opportunity for networking, collaboration, and recognition.

We are proud to showcase the exceptional destinations and experiences that define Asia’s hospitality landscape, and we look forward to launching more initiatives that celebrate luxury travel in the region.

You inspire us but more importantly, you inspire our readers. You send them home with outstanding experiences and memories and new friends that they hold in their hearts. And I know this because they voted you into this room tonight.”

For the full list of all the winners, visit the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific site.

Hero Image: Courtesy The Venetian Macao; Feature Image: Courtesy Hype Digital, Singapore Tourism Board