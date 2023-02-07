The best new bars in Hong Kong to visit this February 2023

Singapore’s not short of amazing cocktail bars but Hong Kong is another beast altogether. The best part? The bars in Hong Kong offer drinks to suit every taste. But knowing where to look can be daunting with so many new bars sprouting in the city every month. This is where our list of Hong Kong’s best new bars comes in. Here, you’ll find everything from fancy hotel spots to speakeasies, party places, and secret basements. What they all have in common are drinks that will tingle your taste buds and blow your mind.

Save this list for when you’re seeking a good time in the bustling city again.

Best new bars in Hong Kong – February 2023

Yatchabar

Conceived during the pandemic in Japan by Wagyumafia co-founder Hisato Hamada, Yatchabar has now opened its doors in Hong Kong. Taking pride in its extensive sake selections, expect drinks sourced from a wide range of Japanese breweries, divided by geography and curated according to different seasons. Drink lovers can enjoy over 30 labels of sake at the 10-seater chef counter or three standing high-tables. Pair the drinks with the izakaya menu, comprised of wagyu dishes and classified into five categories. Choose from the Obanzai, a traditional style of Japanese cuisine native to Kyoto or the Teppan, an iconic style of grilling using an iron plate, and many others.

Address: Shop 2B, G/F, Oi Kwan Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2133 4999

Bushra

Over at Bushra, Hongkongers get the best of both worlds with its Middle Eastern culinary delights and cocktails. Unwind at the spacious two-level space at the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui with drinks crafted by celebrated mixologist Sandeep Kumar. The cocktail list boasts a Middle Eastern twist, with names and ingredients all having Arabic inspirations. Be sure to try the classic Bellini, restyled as Habibi, as well as the Turkish Espresso Martini which uses bitter Turkish coffee with vodka. You can also enjoy a shisha session and complimentary belly dance performances.

Address: G6 and UG16, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre, 66 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 6172 3591

Smokehouse Bar & Grill

Treat yourself to steak fresh off the grill and whisky-based cocktails at Smokehouse Bar & Grill. While Smokehouse classics headline the menu, the smoked cocktails are equally as enticing. In addition to the twist on classic cocktail favourites, the fruit-flavoured smoke completes your night of drinking. Among the signatures are two whisky-based cocktails, Grape & Gin and Red Apple. Gin lovers should go for Blush, a gin-based drink topped with soda. We recommend sitting by the bar adorned with gold and orange tones and contrasting rustic interior.

Address: Shop 05, Level 13, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2972 0078

Best new bars in Hong Kong – January

F.I.G.S. Bistro Mediterranean & Apéro Terrace Bar

Set sail on a flavourful journey through Southern Europe at F.I.G.S. Bistro Mediterranean & Apéro Terrace Bar. Take a trip to the French Riviera and relish the art of gourmet dining with delicacies such as the peppered Tuna Tartare on home-baked macarons and the refreshingly light Scallop Ceviche on Mango & Beetroot with Lemongrass-Vinaigrette. Each dish is designed to satisfy your palate, complemented by an array of wines and creative cocktails to complete the dining experience.

Address: Shop 601, 6/F, 1111 King’s Road, Cityplaza One, Taikoo Shing, Quarry Bay

Phone: +852 2126 7357

room 3

Vibrant contemporary gastrobar room 3 has opened its doors in fashionable H Zentre in Tsim Sha Tsui. The modern-day speakeasy offers a fantastic array of revolutionary cocktails and cutting-edge Japanese tapas. Premium liquors, fruits and other ingredients of Japanese origin are used in concoctions that meld advanced cocktail technology with classic cocktail methodology.

The Fiction is the headliner, an effervescent blending of The Botanist gin, Koshu Japanese wine and Telmont Réserve Champagne. Giving New York’s classic Whisky Sour a Japanese twist, Hi Ball Imperial folds the sour-sweet fruit of emblica, hojicha, pineapple and yuzu lemonade into a smooth pour of Nikka from The Barrel.

Address: Shop UG01-03, UG/F, H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 6361 8505

69 on Jervois Bar and Grill

The diverse menu at 69 on Jervois Bar and Grill promises a taste of British homestay classics, comfort foods, and signature drinks. The menu features Crispy Haggis Balls, the juicy Jervois Burger, crispy Chicken Schnitzel, Charred Broccoli Rabe, and a nostalgic Baked Apple Crumble. The venue also comes with a speakeasy bar curated for intimate get-togethers. The So Hong Sinner, The GoDown and Fragrant Nullah are just a few tipples you must try here.

Address: 69 Jervois Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 9752 6715

B À RBAR

Wan Chai’s Ship Street gets a new 50-seat Spanish wine and tapas bar BÀRBAR. Here you can sample an extensive selection of Spanish wines available by the glass, along with Spanish sherries, Spanish sparkling wines and artisan craft gins. In addition, they also have a contemporary, ingredient-driven tapas menu that pairs perfectly with the drinks.

Address: Shop A, G/F, Pinnacle Building, 9 Ship Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2810 0008

Sep

It’s not about nibbling on salad leaves while you’re sipping on wine, which makes Red Sep’s menu a delight. Instead, comfort food disguised as elegant bar snacks includes Sep’s Dry-aged Yellow Chicken and French Quarter Chilean Sea Bass we would happily return for! Moreover, you can appreciate this stylish space without being an art or wine buff. This Indochinese space is a treasure we highly recommend keeping up your sleeve to impress your most discerning friends.

Address: Sep, 19/F, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2116 5433

Which place are you hitting first?

(Hero image credit: biancoandrosso.com; Feature image credit: barbar.hk/Instagram)