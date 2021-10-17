The best podcasts to listen to if you’re starting your own business

Launching a business and being your own boss can be both daunting and exhilarating. One can go from being on cloud nine after a successful meeting to feeling down in the dumps when an idea falls through.

It’s always beneficial to have some sound advice and tools to guide you till you carve a niche for yourself. Here are the best podcasts for young entrepreneurs that can guide you through your journey to success.

The Tim Ferriss Show

In each episode, New York Times bestselling author Tim Ferriss sits down for an elaborate chat with eminent personalities from diverse fields to understand their success mantra and present it to his listeners. He never misses a chance to analyse the tactics and strategies used by high-performing people to reach success in their area of expertise.

Ferriss has interviewed notable names like Hugh Jackman, Neil Gaiman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James, Elizabeth Gilbert, Kevin Hart, Edward Norton, Tony Robbins, Maria Sharapova, Jamie Foxx and Matthew McConaughey on his show. His podcast is often the top business podcast on Apple Podcasts.

How I Built This

Curious about what goes on behind some of the most successful companies? Journalist and radio host Guy Raz’s podcast has the answers to your questions. His interview-based episodes focus on the initial years of creating and establishing a business.

Raz delves deep in his interviews, trying to comprehend the inspiration behind the business and all the hard work that went into establishing it.

Entrepreneurs On Fire

In episodes spanning 20 to 30 minutes, author-entrepreneur John Lee Dumas interviews successful entrepreneurs and tries to find out the ebbs and flows of their journey, the exact moment when their idea turned into a success story and much more.

Through his podcast, Dumas aims to provide listeners with invaluable tips and tools crucial to chart the path to success. Some of his episodes include: ‘How to Double Your Business in 90 Days’ and ‘6 Ways to Add Multiple Revenue Streams to Your Online Business.’

Personal Branding for the LGBTQ Professional

With this 100-episode podcast series, business strategist, speaker and author Jenn T. Grace educate leaders of all sexual orientations and gender identities on doing business with and catering to the LGBTQ community in a way that’s honest and transparent.

Grace sets her sights on helping her listeners by giving them tips that will help them in growing their business and gaining market share.

Goal Digger

Marketing entrepreneur and photographer Jenna Kutcher sets out to provide a treasure trove of tools and advice that you can implement in your business. Her podcast speaks to female entrepreneurs who want to set and manage goals.

In her live-workshop-style business podcast, Kutcher transports her audience into a world where tangible, action-focused takeaways are delivered upfront.

She Did It Her Way

Business consultant and speaker Amanda Boleyn’s podcast is apt for those looking for a woman’s perspective on starting and nurturing a company. Through her advice and motivation, she helps women to start a business and succeed in carrying it on. Every week Boleyn talks to a successful female entrepreneur to gauge topics unique to women and provide guidance.

Girl Boss Radio

On days when you just need to hear a heart-to-heart conversation about the realities of owning a business, entrepreneur Sophia Amoruso’s podcast is the perfect balm to your mind. Each episode focuses on a particular theme, where she talks to other successful women about what it takes to overcome, both personal and professional, obstacles and grow a business manifold.

The School Of Greatness

Hosted by the former athlete, author and entrepreneur Lewis Howes, The School of Greatness addresses various topics like relationships, spirituality, inspiration, insecurities, business, and health — a perfect combination for young entrepreneurs looking to maintain some balance between their work and personal life. Howes’ podcast aims at improving relationships and has hosted guests like business icon Arianna Huffington and artist Alanis Morrisett in the past.

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia

(Hero and featured image: Jonathan Velasquez/Unsplash)