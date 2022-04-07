Transform your morning routine with these shaving creams

When it comes to shaving, most men who are alive and kicking will find Benjamin Lerner’s views on the subject somewhat…nihilistic.

In his autobiographical novel 10:04, the American essayist opined that “shaving is a way to start the workday — by ritually not cutting your throat when you’ve had the chance”. Granted, we generally don’t recommend any morning routine that begins with life-threatening knife play, but Lerner’s wider observation — that men should savour the small joys which are implicit in any seemingly mundane activity — is one which warrants serious consideration.

Provided that you have the right tools for the job, wet shaving has the capacity to become so much more than an act of mundane self-care. With a suitably high quality shaving cream in hand, you’ll be able to avoid unnecessary nicks, redness, in-grown hairs and dare I say it — you might even begin to enjoy the whole shaving process.

Here are some brands of best shaving creams (some popular, others less so) to get you started.

