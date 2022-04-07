Transform your morning routine with these shaving creams

When it comes to shaving, most men who are alive and kicking will find Benjamin Lerner’s views on the subject somewhat…nihilistic.
In his autobiographical novel 10:04, the American essayist opined that “shaving is a way to start the workday — by ritually not cutting your throat when you’ve had the chance”. Granted, we generally don’t recommend any morning routine that begins with life-threatening knife play, but Lerner’s wider observation — that men should savour the small joys which are implicit in any seemingly mundane activity — is one which warrants serious consideration.
Provided that you have the right tools for the job, wet shaving has the capacity to become so much more than an act of mundane self-care. With a suitably high quality shaving cream in hand, you’ll be able to avoid unnecessary nicks, redness, in-grown hairs and dare I say it — you might even begin to enjoy the whole shaving process.
Here are some brands of best shaving creams (some popular, others less so) to get you started.
Scented with a delicate bouquet of pomegranate, basil and Sicilian citrus, Acqua di Parma’s barbiere grade shaving cream is an assured choice for men who are looking to seriously up their grooming game. The brand’s familiar black and yellow livery makes for a good addition to any medicine cabinet and — aside from the aforementioned signature scent — this shaving cream is packed chock full of hyaluronic acid — a proven deterrent to razor burn and redness.
Buly 1803 brings its signature quirky style to all aspects of the tongue twistingly named ‘Crème Pogonotomienne’: from the zero-plastic tube to the charming illustration of a cherub locked in consort with a…man-bat? Happily, the Parisian apothecary has spent as much time fussing about the contents of its packaging. The signature creme rasage shaving cream is loaded with palmitic acid and almond oil: naturally occurring ingredients which fight free radicals and nourish the skin respectively.
It shouldn’t be surprising that the Uptown Funk of all shaving creams — accessible, crowd pleasing and a bit derivative — comes to us, courtesy of Kiehl’s. Formulated especially for male skin, which is generally thicker and oilier than that of women, Kiehl’s ‘White Eagle’ is spiked with non-astringent naturally derived ingredients. (Devotees of this particular formula rave about the ‘cooling’ sensation it provides, thanks to the addition of camphor and menthol oil.) The brand markets this as a ‘brushless’ shaving cream, though if you’re in the mood for an extra-decadent experience we think it responds well to a few flicks from a badger brush.
Malin + Goetz’s concern-first approach to product development has garnered it a legion of discerning skincare fans across the globe — something that comes across handily in the brand’s signature shaving cream. A generous handful of Vitamin E helps to prevent the buildup of free radicals, whilst prepping the face for close encounters of the bladed kind making it one of the best shaving creams for men. Additional amino acid proteins are instrumental in ensuring the skin maintains its pH balance — neither dry nor oily in the aftermath of your shave.
Founded in Italy in 1948, Proraso is an unabashedly old-school purveyor of shaving creams — the kind of brand you expect to see within 3 ft of every candy striped barber’s pole. The brand’s recipe for shaving cream hasn’t changed significantly over the years and is still made with a timeless blend of eucalyptus, coconut oil, menthol and glycerine. Word to the wise: its texture can be slightly dense right out of the jar, so a good badger’s hair brush and puck are essential tools for achieving the characteristic stiff, meringue-like lather.
Get hold of this travel-friendly shaving cream by Truefitt & Hill and start your mornings on a fresh note. Infused with glycerin, the shave cream glides smoothly over your skin to deliver a comfortable shaving experience. It doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals that could damage your skin cells or the texture of your beard.
Are you wondering what to gift your man on his special day? Worry not! Check out this ultra-soft best shaving cream from The Body Shop, enriched with botanical extracts of aloe vera and Peruvian maca root. A cruelty-free and dermatologically tested product, this cream is sure to leave your skin soft, hydrated and without any razor bumps.
Try this oil-free shaving gel from Clinique to get a smooth, clean shave. The aloe vera extracts in the formula help retain moisture in your skin and also nourish your beard to keep the texture soft. This could make an ideal gift for the men in your life who have oily skin!
When it comes to skin care products, Shiseido never fails to amaze! Say hello to their newest shaving cream, creme a raser. The creamy texture of the formula allows the razor blade to easily glide over your skin, preventing accidental bruises. Formulated with a unique Damage Defense Complex, the cream deeply conditions your skin and locks in moisture, leaving your skin feeling supple and smooth to the touch.
Let your skin bathe in the soothing essence of natural aloe vera as you start your day. This thick and rich shaving cream from Barbasol does full justice to its name by forming a thick lather, enabling the razor to slide off over your beard like a roller skater on a smooth pavement. The skin feels soft and plump after every wash.
Here’s a paraben-free shaving cream by Edwin Jagger, concocted with 99% plant extracts such as lime, pomegranate and sandalwood. The cream gives off a mild woody aroma to leave you feeling fresh for hours. The rich texture creates a thick lather for a smooth shave. As the product is formulated with natural ingredients, it’s gentle on the skin and does not cause any irritation, even for sensitive skin. For everyday shaving sandalwood shave cream from Edwin Jagger is ideal!
When it comes to shaving blades and creams, Gillette is a household name known for single blade safety razor. The brand now brings forth an innovative shaving foam infused with menthol. The foam creates a rich lather and rinses off quickly. Another aspect that makes the product stand out is its green packaging. The foam comes in a rust-proof aluminium can, thus making them suitable for recycling.
Who wouldn’t want to smell like vanilla after a shaving session? Well, you can if you apply the Bourbon Shaving Cream from The Art of Shaving on your damp skin for shaving. Enriched with the goodness of natural oils like coconut and sweet almond, the cream intensely moisturises your skin while generating a foamy lather. It softens the beard and helps the razor slice off your stubbles with a quick swipe.
Get a refined look with The Refinery Shave Foam Gel by Aromatherapy Associates. It’s oil-free and packed with the calming essence of aloe vera. The formula of this shaving gel also contains extracts of clove and peppermint that emanates a refreshing, subtle aroma that softens skin. This foaming gel also defends your skin from razor bumps and bruises.
Formulated with Ultra Glide Technology, this shaving foam by Nivea softens your beard and easily clears off your stubbles without any friction. Infused with aloe vera essence and skin-loving vitamins, this foam deeply hydrates skin and keeps it supple and smooth. Best recommended for dry skin, the Nivea shaving foam protects your skin from cuts and nicks.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are shaving creams important?
Shaving creams softens the hair on your face, making it easier to cut without friction. The cream hydrates skin and minimises the risk of developing rashes and causing irritation.
How to choose shaving creams?
Before purchasing shaving creams, make sure you go through the list of ingredients based on your skin type. Look for antibacterial ingredients like aloe vera and moisturising elements such as sandalwood, sweet almond oil, shea butter and coconut oil.
How to shave?
Here is a step-to-step guide on how to shave your beard:
- Apply a gentle cleanser on your face and wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Once you are done washing, apply shaving gel or cream on wet skin in the areas you wish to shave.
- Let the cream soften your facial hair and then shave in the direction of your hair growth.
- When shaving tricky spots, tighten your facial muscles. Don’t go over the same area repeatedly so that you scrape or bruise your skin.
- Don’t forget to clean your razor after every swipe.
- Rinse your face with warm water. Once cleaned, splash cold water to soothe your skin.
Should I shave daily?
It’s not recommended to shave your beard daily, unless you want a completely hairless look with a close shave. The act of shaving scrapes off a layer of skin cells, exposing your skin to external pollutants and making it super sensitive. It is preferable to skip a day or two between every shaving session and use natural shaving cream.
What is the right time to shave?
There is no right time or age to begin shaving. It depends on individual choices and growth of facial hair. There are instances of boys shaving from a tender age as early as 8-9.