Dubai’s spectacular Museum Of The Future to open on 22 February

Dubai’s Museum of the Future will open on 22 February 2022, tickets for which are now on sale. The Museum of the Future is designed to give visitors a peek into what 2071 will look like. This implies virtual and augmented reality systems play an integral role at the museum.

Located next to Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the museum showcases art through technology, with special exhibits that give visitors an immersive experience on the future of wellness, outer space, spirituality, bioengineering, and nature.

What to see and expect at Museum of the Future

The building and the exhibits

According to The National, the building measures 78m in height and has been named as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world by National Geographic magazine.

The building has seven floors, five of which serve as the main exhibition spaces. Each of the floors look like film sets from the near future.

Arabic calligraphy covers both its exterior and interior, reflecting the Arab world’s contributions to science, research and mathematics throughout history.

Visitors can explore a “sanctuary”, part of the exhibit on wellness. Interestingly, it is designed to take guests away from the digital life and refocus their energies on their own selves.

Almost similar is an exhibit known as ‘The Centre’, where visitors can experience the benefits of meditation and the role that water plays in rebalancing our electromagnetic fields.

The outer space section gives a glimpse of how our Moon can be used as a source of renewable energy. Visitors can also experience what it looks like to see the Moon from a space station 600 kilometres above Earth.

Through the use of mixed reality technology, the museum also lets visitors learn more about the species that populate the Amazon rainforest.

There are also specific areas at the museum dedicated for children, where they can learn, collaborate and draw inspiration from.

What’s the ticket price and how do you get it?

The price of a ticket costs AED 145 (approx. S$53). Children under the age of 3, people of determination and Emiratis aged 60 and older will be admitted for free.

Exploring the museum can take two to three hours, but there is no time limit for visitors. A time slot, however, has to be pre-selected.

Photography, except flash photography, and videography for personal use are allowed inside the museum, but are prohibited for displays marked “special exhibition galleries”.

Book your tickets here .

(Main and Featured images: Museum of the Future)