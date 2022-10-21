‘Food Affair with Mark Wiens’ set to premiere this November on HBO Go

Need more ideas on what to eat around Singapore? Famous food vlogger Mark Wiens – who’s based in Thailand – is finally moving from YouTube to his very own show on HBO Go. Titled Food Affair with Mark Wiens, the show will take hungry audiences on a culinary journey through Singapore – from our many hawker stalls to fine dining restaurants.

Mark Wiens is well-known for being a food vlogger and a “full-time eater”, often taking his YouTube audience around the globe with him as he tries various mouth-watering cuisines. You’ll know how good each dish is from his facial expressions, trust us. You might also know him as one of the owners of Phed Mark, a play on the Thai phrase “very spicy” and his name, which exclusively serves pad krapao in varying spice levels. Now, Wiens is exploring the rich culinary history of Singapore in his new HBO GO show Food Affair with Mark Wiens.

What to expect on Food Affair with Mark Wiens

Set to premiere on 18 November 2022 on HBO GO, Food Affair with Mark Wiens will be a six-episode series where Mark explores the abundant culinary treasures of Singapore with guests from fine dining chefs to hawker heroes. Mark has his work cut out for him since the city is home to more than 50 Michelin-starred establishments and over 60 Bib Gourmand entries, not to mention the abundant street food and hawker stalls that many frequent.

“In addition to eating lots of delicious food and exploring the cultural diversity of cuisine in Singapore,” Mark said, “It was most rewarding to learn the stories of each restaurant owner and how they have followed their passion (sometimes against many challenges), which is truly reflected in the taste of their food. It’s undeniable that food is at the centre of all our lives, and that’s what brought us all together.”

Of course, it goes without saying that you’re definitely going to be hungry after watching an episode. You’ve been warned.

Food Affair with Mark Wiens premieres on HBO GO on 18 November. New episodes will drop on the following Fridays.