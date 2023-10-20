11 most haunted places in Malaysia to visit this Halloween – if you dare

Does the supernatural world or paranormal occurrences fascinate you, and you secretly wish to experience them yourself? Are you one of those who love listening to stories revolving around paranormal sightings? Fret not, as we have you covered. And, while Malaysia is a country with beautiful coastal panoramic views and serene nature, it has many places labelled as ‘stigmatised properties’ by visitors who have experienced unnatural occurrences there. Though it’s hard to prove them, these properties are well-known for horrific murders, black magic, untimely death, grim experiences or eerie incidents that happened in the past. We bring you some of the most haunted places in Malaysia, sure to send a shiver down your spine.

Most people do not believe in the outer world until they experience it themselves. So, if you are ready to experience something beyond the natural world, these haunted places can be a great destination for your squad this Halloween season. Not for the faint-hearted, mind you.

Here are some of the most haunted places in Malaysia for courageous ghost hunters

Villa Nabila

The notorious Villa Nabila in Johor Bahru exudes grand and unique architecture overlooking Danga Bay. It sounds like a dream house, isn’t it? However, it is not.

The villa is abandoned, and its owners are still a mystery. It is surrounded by numerous speculations and rumours with different versions. As per one of the versions, a wealthy family lived here with their only daughter Nabila. The parents died in an accident, and Nabila became the sole heir of their property and wealth. One day, their housemaid killed her out of greed and buried her in one of the villa’s walls. In another version, the jealous maid killed the entire family to steal their immense wealth.

If you visit this place, it is better to stay together to be safe. Many people reported seeing a girl in white there. It is so popular that a film named Villa Nabila (2015) has been made based on the actual incidents that happened here.

Address: Jalan Bertingkat Skudai, Straits View, 80200 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Mona Fandey’s House

Mona Fandey or Mona Fendi’s house, is one of the first names that pops up when it comes to haunted places in Malaysia.

The singer-turned-bomoh, Fandey and her husband brutally killed a politician named Mazlan Idris using black magic in 1993 with their devoted assistant. Apparently, the infamous black magic practitioner promised him power and wealth. Instead, she partially skinned, chopped him into pieces, and buried him in her backyard. The couple and their assistant Juraimi Hassan were sentenced to death in 2001. Her name is forever engraved in Malaysian crime history and folklore because of her last words, “Saya tidak akan mati” meaning “I will never die.”

Locals believe that her house is haunted owing to her evil practices and remains, and it is avoided by visitors as much as possible.

Address: Seksyen 12, Shah Alam (Behind Leisure Point, Cheras), Malaysia

Karak Highway

When in Malaysia, you have to cross the Karak highway to reach the two most popular tourist destinations of Malaysia — Genting Highlands and Cameron Highlands. Numerous paranormal activities and unfortunate car accidents have occurred on this infamous highway. The horror movie Karak: Laluan Puaka (2011) is based on the real incidents that happened here.

Some of the spooky stories revolving around this place include that of a yellow Volkswagen, often seen on the road, that chases one down the highway and that of a lost young boy looking for his mother. Another popular story goes by that of a beautiful woman asking for lift who’s actually not a human.

Drivers have often reported experiencing an invisible person in the car whenever they cross the road. It’s advised not to go there at night and definitely not alone.

Kellie’s Castle

One of the most intriguing examples of fine masonry in Malaysia, Kellie’s castle belonged to a young Scotsman, William Kellie Smith. The story of the abandoned bungalow has a tragic and mysterious angle, along with love, of course. Kellie Smith built this architectural gem with a hint of Moorish, Indo-Saracenic and Roman influence to express his love for his family. But unfortunately, he lost his fortune and suddenly died of pneumonia in Lisbon on a trip back to Europe. The grieving family didn’t make their way to Malaysia, leaving the castle unfinished.

Rumours are rife that the Japanese army used the mansion to torture and kill prisoners during the war. Some say their souls still wander in the building, while some visitors reported experiencing Smith’s spirit roaming around the castle’s balcony, now named ‘Ghostly Cloister Balcony.’ Many even reported sightings of his 6-year-old daughter playing in the abandoned bedroom wearing an all-white ensemble.

Address: 5, Jalan Gopeng, 31000 Batu Gajah, Perak, Malaysia

Mimaland

‘Malaysia in Miniature Land’ or Mimaland was one the first theme parks in the country, featuring life-size dinosaur replicas, water slides, a giant ride and many more amusement options. However, it was forced to shut down in 1994 because of several unfortunate incidents. People believe that the park was built on cursed grounds. Though there aren’t exactly any spooky stories about the place, it’s still very creepy to walk around the abandoned site. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

The death of a 27-year-old Singaporean tourist, the freaky landslide that destroyed the big pool, and other security issues and mishaps never left Mimaland. The redevelopment plans also failed numerous times as a sign of continuous bad luck.

Address: Jalan Gombak, 53100, Selangor, Malaysia

Highland Tower

While speaking of the most haunted places in Malaysia, one cannot miss mentioning Highland Towers. Ten days of continuous rain and a disastrous landslide demolished one of the buildings of the tower, killing 48 lives.

After the incident, many adjoining buildings were left abandoned, and they became a common place for illicit activities. However, even after over two decades, the site is rumoured to be haunted. Ghost hunters have reported many incidents involving an infant and an old lady. Oddly enough, a 77-year-old grandmother and an eight-month-old infant were two of the casualties reported.

Address: Taman Hillview, Ulu Klang, Selangor, Malaysia.

Amber Court

Amber Court in Genting Highlands, opposite the First World Hotel, was built as a resort. But, due to the financial crisis of 1997-98, it was sold as apartments. The unoccupied apartments and the red algae spots on the building walls that resemble blood stains give it an eerie look.

Its reputation as one of the haunted places in Malaysia made it a popular dark tourism destination. Many spooky stories of suicide and paranormal activities float about this place. It is available as a homestay for truth-seeking courageous individuals. Many guests have shared numerous stories, including that of a headless woman, howling noises and sounds of slamming doors. A local flick named Haunted Hotel 2 was filmed here, reestablishing the paranormal occurrences.

Address: Amber Court, Jalan Ion D’Elemen, 69000 Genting Highlands, Pahang, Malaysia

99 door Mansion/ Byram Estate/ Caledonia House

The Byram Estate, a 99-door house, was once the luxury residence of a wealthy family. Terror took over the mansion when the owner John St Maur Ramsden, was horrifically murdered in 1948. Even after many court trials, the killer is still unidentified, and the house has been abandoned for over 50 years.

According to local stories, a famous local witch doctor took over the residence and practised black magic rituals to summon demons. The place looks creepy, and locals have heard inhuman growls and unexplained sounds from inside the abandoned building. Many ghost hunters and investigators also reported an unexplainable evil presence here. It’s better to avoid the area after sundown for safety reasons.

Address: Jalan Byram, 14300 Nibong Tebal, Penang, Malaysia

Jalan Turi Bungalow

This haunted house is another crime scene of gruesome murders. In 1992, two American kids of Indian origin and their domestic help were killed in this house by their security guard. He dumped their bodies in a septic tank behind the house. The motive of the murder is still unknown, but many attribute it to his psychological disorder.

The bungalow is demolished now, but locals still avoid the place as many have experienced recurring haunted sightings. Locals have heard screaming children and seen ghosts in the area. Repurposing the site is still unsuccessful without any particular known reason. Next time, if you plan to visit this place or any similar haunted places in Malaysia, be warned.

Address: Jalan Turi, Bukit Bandaraya, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Penang War Museum

This museum used to be a fort, and Japanese soldiers turned it into their prisoners-of-war base camp during World War II. It is said that Tadashi Suzuki, a lone soldier, brutally tortured and took the lives of over 100 prisoners with a samurai sword by beheading them.

Also called ‘Ghost Hill’, this place was named one of the ten scariest places to visit in Asia by National Geographic because of the cataclysmic events that happened there.

It is one of Malaysia’s dark tourism attractions featuring plastic corpses and guillotines for a frightening experience. People have heard the screaming sounds of the victims and experienced glimpses of Suzuki wandering in the subways of the museum.

Address: Jalan Batu Maung, 11960 Batu Maung, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia

Shih Chung Branch School

Built in 1880, the magnificent building was a Chinese house used as a hotel. It was even used as an administrative headquarters for the Japanese military during the Second World War, as per various reports.

It was later turned into a school, and according to folklore and school authorities, many people were tortured and executed within these grounds, and their souls still wander around this place.

The overgrown plants and trees on the abandoned school ground add more creepiness to its enigma. Moreover, sudden hysteria attacks while crossing this place are common, as locals share.

Address: 11, Jalan Transfer, George Town, 10050 George Town, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia