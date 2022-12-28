Looking for a world-class New Year‘s Eve countdown for 2023? Here’s where to go.

Looking for a world-class countdown session? No need to travel far, for there’s exactly what you’re asking right here in Bangkok. Grab your friends—it’s time to go out for one of the best, most memorable countdown of your life.

To go for a countdown is one of the activities Bangkokians look forward to. We get asked “where are you going for the countdown?” all the time. It’s such a fun occasion for a group of friends, a homey one for the whole family, and a very romantic one when you’re there with your significant other. Make the end of this year as memorable as the rest as you go to these places for some fun activities, photo spots, and so much more.

[Hero and featured image credit: ICONSIAM]

Where to have the most dazzling New Year‘s Eve countdown this 2023

ICONSIAM

One of our favourite riverside venues is upping the stakes this year with the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023,” in collaboration with The Tourism Authority of Thailand, along with many notable organisations that will make this evening the one to be remembered.

Enjoy the gorgeous riverside views as you participate in their lineup of activities, including live concerts, additional rewards, and mini-concerts from leading Thai artists. Mark Tuan, Ink Waruntorn, Atom Chanakan, and Potato are just a few of the star-studded cast appearing at the event.

It’s so big, in fact, that it’s been selected as one of ten countdown destinations by CNN—the only fireworks show selected from all of Thailand. ICONSIAM is now officially a landmark on a global scale when it comes to an amazing countdown for the New Year. Are you really going to miss it?

Furthermore, this will be Mark Tuan’s first solo show in Thailand, and we will be seeing him live on stage, giving us the time of our lives. Seeing how he’s one of the members of the world-famous boy band GOT7, and one of the top performing artists of the country, this event is not to be missed at all costs.

You can find out more information at ICONSIAM.

ONESIAM; Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery

ONESIAM is celebrating the New Year with smiles—literally, at all three of their locations. They collaborated with lifestyle brand and icon Smiley to transform the whole department store into photo opp spots. In fact, this is Smiley’s largest collaboration in Southeast Asia after the pandemic, so you know they’re going all out.

When we said the whole mall is working with Smiley, we really mean it. Pop by and grab a Smiley t-shirt from Frank Garcon. Take photos with Smiley. Get a Smiley phone holder. Order a special Smiley Gelato. Wrap the gifts with Smiley-print gift wraps. The possibilities are endless.

You can find more information at ONESIAM.

Tann Terrace Phuket

Have the countdown after watching the last sunset of the year going down the calming waves of Phuket—it’s a whole new feeling for those who haven’t tried it.

Walk down to the beach for special performances, from Thai contemporary dances to fire shows. Then, listen to live saxophone sessions and a great lineup of DJs that won’t wait to make you groove along as you enjoy Tann’s delicious bites and gorgeous drinks.

You can find more information at Tann Terrace Phuket.

Chaloem Phrakiat Park 82nd Birthday

For this holiday, it would be worth to get out of Bangkok to feel the cool air in Chiang Mai for a while. After you go out for a hike up the mountain, or adore the flora and fauna around the area, pop by the Chaloem Phrakiat Park behind Chiang Mai City Hall for the countdown.

Highlights include taking photos of and with the field of flowers they gorgeously decorated with lights, as well as the fireworks show beautiful second to none.

You can find out more information at Chiangmai City.

Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel & Beach Club

If you’re looking to party, Avani Chaweng and their beach club do it like no other. This year, they’re doing an Enchanted Forest-themed New Year’s Eve event, and we already know it’s going to scream “budget!”

Treat yourself to a gala dinner filled with succulent delicacies, with optional add-on for three hours of free-flow selected spirits. These would serve as a pre-drink to their countdown party which is filled with DJs doing what they do best—keeping you on your toes all night.

You can find more information at Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel & Beach Club.