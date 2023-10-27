6 most popular streets in Bangkok that are totally walkable

We know which streets in Bangkok you can’t miss, but some streets are too long to actually walk down. Let’s look at the most popular streets in Bangkok that are more walkable.

If we think of the most popular streets in Bangkok, Sukhumvit and Charoenkrung may be one of the more common answers. But those roads are surely not walkable for most people. Here’s a closer look at the most popular streets in Bangkok that you could really walk down, except for a few bumps and breaks in the pavement.

Most popular streets in Bangkok that are totally walkable

Yaowarat Road

It’s a must visit for both locals and international visiters. Every three steps unveils a new food spot, and every single one of them offers amazing food and hearty spins on the local cuisine. The best part? You can walk in with whatever’s left in your wallet, and you’ll still leave with a full stomach and some change. We’ve written a full guide if that’s of your interest, nudge nudge, wink wink.

Highlights include Guay Jub Ouan Pochana, Yoo Chinatown Fishball, and ending the day with desserts from Ba Hao Tian Mi.

Siam Square Walking Street

Ever since Siam Square saw a huge overhaul a few years back, it has become the place to be. Food, beverages, fashion, activities, beauty, and a lot more all available in one big street. That’s why it’s an extremely popular destination especially among the younger crowd. You can even see live performances from highschool bands.

Highlights include Korean diner Chicken Club, the OG boat noodle diner first opened in 1998 Tha Siam, and some pandan khanom krok for the road at Siam Pandan.

Banthat Thong

It’s been said that Chulalongkorn University is basically an institute surrounded by a big food court, and Banthat Thong Road is certainly a big part of that saying. It’s bustling with young people and students looking for a good time, and it has cool, enjoyable hangout spots to go with your friends.

Highlights include CQK Mala Hotpot, the iconic toasted buns from June Pang, science lab-themed shabu place Shabu Lab, and even a craft cocktail bar named Kodo.

Silom Road

Silom Road may be long for some, but our editor said “yeah, it’s totally walkable. I stand by it.”

Silom is considered a major nightlife destination for many, and for good reason. The Patpong Night Market is right there, and right next to it are amazing drag bars Silver Sand and Bipolar, and a short walk away off the main street will get you to craft cocktail bars Vesper and Rogue Affair. Towards the beginning of it, there’s the famous Hindu temple, and the end of it sees Bangkok’s beloved Lumpini Park.

Plus, there’s a lot of good food in the area, including the German eatery G’s Bangkok, Beirut where you can sample delicious Lebanese cuisine, as well as the whole Soi Thaniya full of Japanese restaurants and izakayas.

Khaosan Road

Khaosan is another road infamous for its lively nightlife. Not every night can we take a stroll down the street, get a tattoo, and see all people puking their guts out at 3am.

Popular places include Rocco Bar that has been opened since 1976, live music venue Brick Bar, and the crowd favourite backyard space with three bars in one place called Mischa Cheap.

Rama I Road

Rama I Road extends from Stadium One to the Erawan Shrine, which means the street is filled with massive shopping destinations, cafes, food destinations, and even a huge contemporary arts centre. After all, it’s the Bangkok street that houses Siam Paragon, Siam Discovery, and CentralWorld, so whatever you’re looking for, it’s most likely on this street.

Other highlights include the BACC, which contains some of the most interesting art exhibitions rotating regularly, soul-soothing Korean barbecue Sookdal, and the tropical-themed rooftop bar Paradise Lost.

(Hero image credit: Miltiadis Fragkidis/Unsplash; featured image credit: Florian Wehde/Unsplash)