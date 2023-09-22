Wednesday and other most-watched Netflix original series in 2023

Since 2013, Netflix has revolutionised the OTT industry by producing a wide variety of original content. With the streamer launching its revised viewership metrics on 20 June 2023, it has become easier for audiences to decide which movies and shows to watch by tracking the number of hours fellow subscribers have spent bingeing them. We list out the most-watched Netflix original series this year.

According to Netflix, the crime thriller series You amassed over 1.2 billion hours on the streaming giant, across its four seasons. The latest instalment alone garnered nearly a third of the total watch time.

Another thriller making it to the most-watched Netflix Originals list is the Idris Elba starrer, Luther: the Fallen Sun. The movie, which is a fantastic nod to Hollywood hits such as the Saw franchise and The Bone Collector, garnered around 65.9 million streaming hours in its premiere week.

Meanwhile, the 2023 original Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story debuted at the Netflix Global Weekly Top 10 ranking of the most-watched English-language TV series in just seven days with a staggering 148.28 million viewing hours. A prequel spin-off of the popular 2020 series Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte dived deeper into reimagining the Regency era if Queen Charlotte had black roots.

Not to forget, Netflix’s crown jewel, Tim Burton’s hit series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega, created history by dethroning the fourth season of Stranger Things to become the most-watched show on the OTT platform of all time. It received a historic 252,100,000 views within the first 91 days of its release.

These are the most-watched Netflix original series in 2023