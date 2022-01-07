7 most anticipated TV show reboots and revivals in 2022

It can be hard to let go of a story or character when a well-loved TV show ends. The endless reruns of Friends or Seinfeld are proof that a good TV series will stay with you. While we have to make peace with the fact that some of these shows may never come back, others get a new lease of life in the form of a reboot or revival.
One of the most talked about shows of 2021 was And Just Like That… — a reboot of the show Sex and the City which saw Sarah Jessica Parker bring Carrie Bradshaw and her effortless style and friends back into our lives.
Similarly, Dexter: New Blood, a reboot of Dexter (2006-2013), kept us glued to our TV screens. The new series saw the return of Michael C. Hall in the titular role and sees Dexter living in Upstate New York under an assumed identity.
Gossip Girl (2002-2011) also got a reboot — eight years after the original series ended — in the form of a new TV series which aired on HBO Max. The revival focused on the journey of a bunch of teenagers studying in a New York private school and how these teens use social media to gather information and spread gossip about each other.
If you’re looking forward to some of the best reboots to hit your TV screens in 2022, get ready because a binge-watching marathon is in order, From House of the Dragon and Pretty Little Liars to How I Met Your Father, here are the best reboots and revivals to bookmark in 2022.
7 most-awaited TV show reboots and revivals in 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996), an NBC sitcom fronted by Will Smith followed his journey from Philadelphia to Bel Air — where he moves in with his wealthy aunt and uncle.
The sitcom, which was inspired by Smith’s life, paved the way for Morgan Cooper’s short film Bel-Air (2019), which saw the director give his own take on Smith’s journey. Now, the 2019 short film will get a reboot of the series titled Bel-Air. Newcomer Jabari Banks will be cast as Will — a Philadelphia native trying to find his own way in Bel Air. Joining Banks on the show will be Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones.
Season 1 of Bel-Air will start streaming on Peacock on 13 February 2022.
You can watch the teaser here.
Image: Courtesy @belairpeacock/Instagram
2 /7
Originally aired on CBS, the popular American sitcom How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014) revolved around Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) as he recounted the events that led him to meet their mother to his children.
Its spin-off, titled How I Met Your Father, will see Sophie (Hilary Duff) sharing with her son the story of how she fell in love with his father. The 10-episode series will premiere on Hulu on 18 January. As per Deadline: “The story starts in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”
Francia Raisa, Kim Cattrall, Tom Ainsley, Christopher Lowell, Tien Tran, Josh Peck, Ashley Reyes, Suraj Sharma, and Daniel Augustin are other cast members of the show.
You can watch the trailer here.
Image: Courtesy IMDb
3 /7
Frasier (1993-2004) — a sitcom spin-off from the TV series Cheers — is set to get a revival show, which will be released in 2022.
The upcoming revival series will be produced by CBS studios in association with Grammnet Productions and streamed on Paramount+. Although not much is known about the plot of the upcoming show, Kelsey Grammer, in a candid chat with New York TV station NBC 4, shared that the reboot show won’t be set in Seattle and that his character is “rich beyond his dreams.”
Meanwhile, Deadline reported that Grammer will reprise his popular role, but it’s yet to be confirmed if the rest of the original cast members will return to the 2022 series. The 1993 sitcom revolved around radio psychiatrist-cum-radio host Dr Frasier Crane, who returned to his hometown Seattle.
A screen grab from the original series. Image: Courtesy IMDb
4 /7
Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017), which was originally aired on Freeform, follows a group of high school girls pitted against an anonymous enemy who threatens to uncover their darkest secrets. The show lasted for seven seasons and starred Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, and Sasha Pieterse.
Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017) is all set to have a third spin-off, which will air on HBO Max in 2022. Ravenswood (2013) and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019) were the first two.
Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Lilla Crawford, Carly Pope, and Chandler Kinney will be seen in the pivotal roles in the reboot series. Regarding the plot of the reboot, US Weekly, in a report, said “In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.”
A screen grab from the 2010 series. Image: Courtesy Eric McCandless/Freeform – © 2016 Disney Enterprises, Inc./IMDb
5 /7
This Game of Thrones (GoT) spin-off will premiere on HBO Max in 2022. It will mark a return to the world of Westeros and is set three centuries before the original show. House of the Dragon will narrate the glorious tale of the Targaryen family and is among the six GoT-based prequels in progress.
The star cast will see Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, amongst other prominent names in the cast.
George R.R. Martin, who wrote the GoT books, will serve as an executive producer for this prequel.
You can watch the teaser here.
Image: Courtesy IMDb
6 /7
Bedrock gives us all the reasons to jump with joy and say “Yaba-daba-doo…”
In April 2021, Fox Network announced that a reboot of the popular animated sitcom The Flintstones (1960-1966) was in the works. Titled Bedrock, the new show will begin 20 years after the original series ended.
Revolving around the lives of the Flintstone and Rubble families, the series will show Fred Flintstone nearing retirement while his daughter Pebbles, who is in her 20s, prepares to start her career. There will also be a transition from Stone Age — where the original show was set — to the Bronze Age.
Actress Elizabeth Banks will not only be voicing Pebbles Flintstone’s character but will also be the executive producer of the prime-time animated adult comedy series.
A screen grab from the 1960 series. Image: Courtesy: IMDb
7 /7
HBO is working on a True Blood (2008-2014) reboot, but it isn’t confirmed if the original cast members will return to reprise their roles. Nothing much is known about the plot of the upcoming series either.
The original series was based on Charlaine Harris’ novel series, The Southern Vampire Mysteries, and had a long run of seven seasons, winning a Golden Globe and an Emmy.
It revolved around Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a telepathic waitress living in the fictional rural town of Bon Temps, Louisiana. Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Carrie Preston, and Chris Bauer played the lead roles.
A screen grab from the 2008 show. Image: Courtesy ©John P Johnson/IMDb