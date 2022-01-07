7 most anticipated TV show reboots and revivals in 2022

It can be hard to let go of a story or character when a well-loved TV show ends. The endless reruns of Friends or Seinfeld are proof that a good TV series will stay with you. While we have to make peace with the fact that some of these shows may never come back, others get a new lease of life in the form of a reboot or revival.

One of the most talked about shows of 2021 was And Just Like That… — a reboot of the show Sex and the City which saw Sarah Jessica Parker bring Carrie Bradshaw and her effortless style and friends back into our lives.

Similarly, Dexter: New Blood, a reboot of Dexter (2006-2013), kept us glued to our TV screens. The new series saw the return of Michael C. Hall in the titular role and sees Dexter living in Upstate New York under an assumed identity.

Gossip Girl (2002-2011) also got a reboot — eight years after the original series ended — in the form of a new TV series which aired on HBO Max. The revival focused on the journey of a bunch of teenagers studying in a New York private school and how these teens use social media to gather information and spread gossip about each other.

If you’re looking forward to some of the best reboots to hit your TV screens in 2022, get ready because a binge-watching marathon is in order, From House of the Dragon and Pretty Little Liars to How I Met Your Father, here are the best reboots and revivals to bookmark in 2022.

7 most-awaited TV show reboots and revivals in 2022: