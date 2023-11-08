11.11 sale in Singapore: Best fashion, beauty, and lifestyle deals to cop

The annual 11.11 or Single’s Day sale for 2023 is nearly upon us, promising some of the best shopping discounts in Singapore.

With Christmas and New Year fast approaching, now is the best time to start hunting for presents for your friends, family, or even yourself.

Bid adieu to the hassle of scouring the internet for individual brand deals this 11.11, as we’ve collated the most tempting deals for you. From fashion pieces sourced globally to lifestyle goods, these promotions will give retail therapy a whole new meaning.

Keep an eye on this article as we’ll be regularly updating it with more 11.11 deals.

The best 11.11 Single’s Day sales in Singapore for fashion, beauty and lifestyle in 2023:

Fashion

Club21: Shop any two items from CK Calvin Klein, DKNY, Paul Smith, and Mulberry for the price of one.

Net-A-Porter: Use code SINGLES25 now for 25% off selected items until 11 November 2023.

Matches Fashion: 25% off selected items with code 25SINGLES at checkout.

JD Sports: Use code JD11SG for $50 off with minimum spend of S$250

Lazada: Enjoy an extra S$8 for every S$80.

Charles & Keith: Enjoy up to 50% off selected items​​ from 7 – 14 November.

Zalora: Up to 90% discount on favourite fashion, luxury, and beauty brands.

Under Armour: Up to 60% off; Buy 2 at 25% off full priced items, buy 2 at extra 40% off outlet items, and additional 10% off with S$120 min spend.

Nike: Get up to 60% off sale items.

Alo Yoga: 30% off sitewide and up to 70% off sale.

Beauty

Clarins: Limited edition 11.11 beauty kits are priced at S$39. Each beauty kit offers a customisable selection from five different categories, along with a fully redeemable voucher valued at S$39.

Sephora: From 9 – 13 Nov, Beauty Pass members can enjoy S$11 off with $100 minimum spend and $22 off with S$150 minimum spend. Choose up to 8 deluxe freebies online or in-app with code GETGIFTS, and receive 8 deluxes with min. spend S$180 from cult favourite brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Tatcha, Ouai, Fenty Beauty and more.

Lifestyle and Technology

Shopee: Discounts of up to 90% for home appliances, decor, health supplements, and more.

Lazada: Discounts of up to 90% for home appliances, decor, health supplements, and more.

Best Denki: Up to S$111 off eligible items, with perks like free gifts, free delivery, and more.

Harvey Norman: Enjoy 11% off with an additional 11% off on select items.

(Hero and featured images credit: Arno Senoner/Unsplash)