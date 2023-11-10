Singapore’s 11:11 sale: Get ready to shop till you drop

November is here, and as we prepare to say farewell to 2023, there’s no better way to kickstart this month than by indulging in an exhilarating shopping spree with the 11:11 Sale in Singapore.

Whether you’re single or not, 11 November or Singles’ Day promises a shopping extravaganza with tempting discounts, exclusive offers and a wide range of products. It’s your chance to grab those items waiting in your cart, and we’ve already hunted down some fantastic bargains for you across various websites. Get ready for some exciting shopping deals.

When does the 11:11 sale start in Singapore?

While the official sale date is set for just one day on 11 November, the 11:11 sale extravaganza in Singapore typically extends its reach well beyond that. Shoppers can anticipate deals starting a few days before the 11th and continuing even into Black Friday on 24 November. So, there are plenty of opportunities to score fantastic discounts and exclusive offers.

Best 11:11 sale offers across fashion, beauty and lifestyle in 2023

Lifestyle deals

Lazada

Lazada’s Singles’ Day sale is the ultimate year-end extravaganza, with huge discounts of up to 70 per cent, pre-sale deals at 50 per cent off, and SGD 8 off for every SGD 80 spent. Plus, there’s free shipping on select items.

Zalora

Zalora is pulling out all the stops for this year’s 11:11 sale, bringing you the biggest year-end fiesta with incredible offers on top brands. You can snag your favourite items at jaw-dropping discounts, ranging from 60 per cent to a whopping 90 per cent off. Plus, they’re offering discounts, exclusive rewards and cashback deals.

Mr Porter

For the best deals on clothing, accessories, watches and shoes this Singles’ Day, Mr. Porter is your go-to destination. You can enjoy a fantastic 25 per cent off your favourite brands by using the code SINGLES25 at checkout. And the great news is, they’re offering a discount on every item. It’s a perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe with stylish finds at a fraction of the cost.

Decathlon

Decathlon’s 11:11 Sale is all set to get you running for incredible deals. With discounts of up to 50 per cent off, weekly Deals of the Week available from Friday to Sunday, limited-time promotions, Buy More Save More offers, and even free delivery without any minimum spend from 10 November, they’ve got it all. Don’t forget to check out their marketplace deals and exclusive app discounts to make the most of this shopping extravaganza.

Matches Fashion

Matches Fashion is offering a fantastic 25 per cent discount on your order when you use the code 25SINGLES. This is the perfect excuse to pamper yourself with a new pair of Mary Jane shoes, a cosy cashmere scarf or a stylish satin dress. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe at a reduced price.

Nike SG

For the 11:11 Sale on Nike, which began on 6 November and runs through 11 November, you can enjoy incredible discounts of up to 60 per cent off on a wide range of Nike products. It’s the perfect time to score some great promo deals on your favourite brands of athletic wear and sneakers.

Aldo Shoes

Aldo Shoes is offering a fantastic opportunity to add to your shoe collection without straining your budget. Their 11:11 Sale features unbeatable deals, with discounts of up to 70 per cent off. When you buy one item, you’ll receive an extra 11 per cent off, and if you decide to grab two items, you’ll enjoy an even more substantial discount of 22 per cent. And the cherry on top? Free shipping on all their offers.

Revolve

Don’t miss the Singles’ Day Sale on Revolve. You can take a generous 20 per cent off sitewide when you use the code DOUBLE11 on clothing, dresses, shoes and accessories.

24s

Celebrate Singles’ Day 2023 with fantastic discounts at 24s. Get 25 per cent off when you spend 250 EUR/USD/GBP using the code SINGLE25 or enjoy a 30 per cent discount when you spend 1,000 EUR/USD/GBP with the code SINGLE30. Plus, you can get 25 per cent off selected items using the code SINGLE25.

Yoox

At Yoox, they’re making your shopping experience even better with free shipping on orders over USD 190. And to sweeten the exclusive deals, the 11:11 sale offers discounts of up to 70 per cent off.



Shopee

Shopee 11:11 Sale is full of amazing flash deals. If it’s your first purchase, you’ll get SGD10 off plus free shipping. There’s also an early bird sale, buy one get one offers, 15 per cent off brand vouchers, cashback Shopee vouchers, and price drops on the iPhone 15. Not to mention, you can enjoy bundle discounts as well.

Beauty deals

Look Fantastic

Look Fantastic’s Singles’ Day Sale features up to 60 per cent off top brands like Aesop, NEOM, Espa, Elizabeth Arden and more. Use promo code NOV and 1111 for extra savings and enjoy free gifts with your purchase.

Health deals

Suntory

Suntory, the health and wellness site, is also hosting the 11:11 Sale, which lasts all month until 30 November. You can enjoy celebratory free shipping when you spend a minimum of SGD 100, buy one get one deals, storewide rewards, deals on bundle sets, and use their promo code for extra savings.

Hero Image: Courtesy Almumtazza/ Freepik; Feature Image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/ Pexels

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is COD available for the 11:11 sale?

Many online retailers offer COD as a payment option, and during sales events like 11:11, you may find that some of these websites also include free shipping deals. It’s essential to check with the retailer hosting the 11:11 sale to confirm if COD is available during the sale period. Availability may also depend on your location in Singapore.

– Is no-cost EMI available for the 11:11 sale?

No-cost EMI options are often available for certain credit cards or through specific payment gateways. You should check the sale page on the shopping website or the payment options page during the 11:11 sale to see if they are offering this feature.

– Is early access available for the 11:11 sale?

During the 11:11 sale, many websites launch their sales and sale prices in advance, offering early access to shoppers. Be sure to watch for announcements and notifications from your favourite retailers for the latest updates on early access privileges. This way, you can make the most of the 11:11 sale and secure the best deals before everyone else.