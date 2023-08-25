‘KAWS:HOLIDAY’ world tour heads to Prambanan temple in Indonesia

KAWS:HOLIDAY has found its next vacation spot, making noise in Indonesia with a monumental bright pink ACCOMPLICE character placed at Prambanan Temple, the largest Hindu temple of ancient Java.

Having appeared in cities including Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei, Tokyo, Bristol, Melbourne and Singapore, Indonesia marks the tenth stop on its world tour. The project, led by AllRightsReserved with support from AKG Entertainment, sees KAWS’ bunny-eared ACCOMPLICE figure appearing in stark contrast to the natural surroundings and Hindu architecture for a thought-provoking pairing.

The Prambanan Temple Compounds consists of 240 structures built during the height of the Sailendra dynasty in the 8th century AD. Protected as a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1991, the Prambanan continues to be used as an important religious center for Hindu rituals and ceremonies to this day.

Limited-edition pieces in collaboration with ARR will be available via DDT Store. Offerings include lanterns, tees, towels, vinyl figures and cups featuring KAWS’ ACCOMPLICE character. The exhibition itself will be held from 19 August 2023 to 31 August 2023. Take a closer look at the KAWS:HOLIDAY INDONESIA activations below.

KAWS:HOLIDAY INDONESIA

Location: Prambanan Temple Park Complex, Jl.,

Raya Solo – Yogyakarta No.16, Kranggan,

Bokoharjo, Kec. Prambanan, Kabupaten Sleman,

Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta 55571, Indonesia

shop KAWS:holiday indonesia figure on stockx

Who is KAWS?

KAWS, alias for Brian Donnelly, is an American artist famous for his art toys that have been creating a buzz in the contemporary art world for years. Starting out as a graffiti artist, he ventured into vinyl figures in 1999 with his first toy COMPANION, which became an instant hit. The concept of KAWS came into existence in his teenage years when he created the KAWS tag (with letters that looked aesthetically pleasing together) and marked buildings and phone booths of Manhattan and New Jersey with it.

With references to pop culture and internet trends, KAWS’ artwork (including figures, merchandise and giant inflatable sculptures) serves as a take on global issues swathed in his statement, individualistic style and artistic flair. Marked with the English alphabet ‘X’ on the eyes and hands, the vinyl collectibles are one of the most recognisable artworks of recent times.

Moreover, by leveraging social media, appropriating popular characters (The Simpsons, The Smurfs, Sesame Street characters and SpongeBob Square Pants) and collaborating with some of the biggest pop culture artists and brands, KAWS has managed to establish himself today as a million-dollar brand.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How did KAWS start his career?

KAWS started his career as a graffiti artist, later stepping into creation of toys and collectibles. He has also previously worked as a freelance animator with Disney and painted backgrounds for series such as 101 Dalmatians, Daria and Doug.

– What is COMPANION in KAWS’ artwork?

COMPANION is the first of the figurative toys by KAWS. It was created in 1999 and was produced in an edition of 500 which sold out immediately. It is characterised by the shape that’s reminiscent of Mickey Mouse with X-ed out eyes and exaggerated proportions and features.

– Can I purchase KAWS artwork or merchandise?

Yes, you can purchase these figures and merchandise. Some of the most authentic platforms to shop include StockX, DDT Store by AllRightsReserved and Kawsfigures.

– Has KAWS collaborated with other artists or brands?

Yes, KAWS has collaborated with multiple pop culture artists and streetwear labels such as A Bathing Ape (BAPE), Pharrell Williams, Travis Scott, Nike, Supreme, Dior, J-Hope (BTS) and Bearbrick.

– What are KAWS toys and collectibles?

KAWS toys and collectibles are art toys (vinyl figurines) created by the American artist KAWS whose actual name is Brian Donnelly. These toys are produced in limited quantities and are often sold at a higher value in the resale market and are also auctioned off at exorbitant prices. They account for being one of the most popular collector items among toy connoisseurs.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy KAWS/Instagram)