Shop and save from global stores with these Amazon Prime Day sale deals

One of the most anticipated shopping events of the year, the Amazon Prime Day sale is back with amazing offers across product categories. From electronics and fashion to home essentials, the options are endless at this two-day shopping extravaganza. Exclusively available for Prime members, Amazon Prime Day sale deals guarantee massive discounts on a wide range of items along with other Prime benefits such as same-day delivery and no shipping fees.

However, if you are not a Prime member yet, then sign up below to make the most out of the sale. The Amazon Prime membership comes with a trial period of 30 days, followed by a monthly charge of SGD 2.99.

GET AMAZON.SG PRIME MEMBERSHIP HERE

The virtual doors to the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 open at midnight on 11 July. So, add all your wishlist items to your shopping carts, and make the most of the offers as the sale ends at 11:59 pm on 12 July.

Top deals and offers on Amazon Prime Day sale 2023

Apparel and accessories

Whether you are looking to refresh your wardrobe with some classic staples or follow the latest fashion trend, Amazon is your one-stop shop for everything. Browse through the top-rated international and homegrown fashion brands, statement jewellery and chic accessories at slashed prices, and make your choice before the two-day sale ends!

Beauty

Treat your skin with the best beauty essentials available on Amazon. The Prime Day sale presents some of the most luxurious skincare, makeup, hair care and body care products for you to take home at heavily discounted rates.

Electronics

Techies don’t need to stay behind as deals on electronics are better than ever. Paired with Prime benefits, such as the guarantee of authenticity and EMI options, just make the sale the best time to fulfil your electronic needs.

Home

It is the perfect season to spruce up your living space. It is during the Amazon Prime Day sale that the spotlight extends beyond fashion and beauty to everyday home essentials. Take advantage of the discounts to stock up on your home needs.

Kitchen

Explore enticing deals on all sorts of kitchen items at the 2023 Amazon Prime Day sale. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned cook, you will find everything your kitchen lacks here.

Sports and outdoor

This sale not just caters to your home and fashion requirements but serves as the perfect opportunity for you to stock up on your sports and outdoor essentials. From yoga mats and swim goggles to hydration packs and sleeping bags, the products listed during the sale are endless and available at exciting discounts.

Footwear

Walk in style with these footwear deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. From sneakers to stilettoes, grab your favourite pair before the sale ends at midnight on 12 July.

Watches

Amazon showcases some of the most stylish timepieces from renowned global brands. Whether you are looking for a classic analogue watch to pair with your formal wear or a stylish smartwatch that tells more than just time, find everything at slashed prices during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Toys and games

A treasure trove for your little ones, Amazon’s wide collection of toys and games caters to every child’s wish. Stock up on children’s recreational and playtime essentials during the sale without breaking the bank.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero Image Credit: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash ; Featured Image Credit: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)