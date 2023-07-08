Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: The best deals and offers to bag right now

Prime Day is undoubtedly one of the biggest annual Amazon sale events of the year. Live for only two days, it’s nothing less than a shopping festival that allows consumers to buy their hearts out at massive discounts across categories, that too from the comfort of their homes. And let’s not forget other benefits including free shipping, same-day delivery and one-day delivery options.

The Prime Day sale kick-started back in 2015 as part of Amazon’s 20th birthday celebration. For how it turned out to be a big success and loved by all, it evolved into a yearly event that takes place mid-year in all the regions that Amazon operates in.

Amazon Prime Day sale this year will start on Tuesday at midnight (11 July) and last till 11:59 pm on Wednesday (12 July). If you wish to enjoy the epic deals and additional perks offered during these two days, you’d need to sign up for the Amazon Prime membership which comes with a free 30-day trial, followed by SGD 2.99 per month.

Get Amazon.sg Prime Membership Here

Top deals and offers to avail during the Amazon Prime Day sale

Beauty and luxury beauty up to 40 per cent with Prime

If you’ve been meaning to stock up on all your skincare, haircare and makeup essentials, now is the time to do so. With great discounts being offered across the beauty category (including luxury and high-end brands), this Amazon sale is a great chance to stack up your vanity with your favourite products. For that matter, luxury perfumes, too, are on sale so you might as well check those out.

Electronics up to 58 per cent off with Prime

Amazon makes for one of the best places to buy electronics and gadgets because of the authenticity, ease of paying in EMIs and availability of good deals. Add to that the Prime Day sale, and it makes for a great opportunity that one must seize at all costs. Whether you’re looking for a new smartphone, smartwatch, earbuds and speakers or any other gear, you might want to invest in one now.

Office supplies up to 32 per cent off with Prime

Making it easier on the pocket to splurge on office supplies, the Amazon Prime Day sale also lists many stationery items and desk essentials at stunning deals. From planners and journals to organisers, holders, file folders and other necessities, you can snag some amazing offers on such products.

Sports and outdoor products up to 16 per cent off with Prime

If you’re into sports or fitness, Amazon is also running massive discounts on various items under this category for you to check out. Be it yoga essentials, swimming gear, weights and resistance bands for training or accessories such as sports bags, water bottles and sweatbands, you’ll find it all and at steal-worthy deals here.

Action figures and collectables up to 46 per cent off with Prime

If you’re a fan of superheroes, anime, sitcoms or movie characters, then this sale is a great time to check out those action figures and collectables for your personal collection. With prices slashed by a significant margin, you can surely load up your cart with more than just one or two figurines.

Games and puzzles up to 45 per cent off with Prime

Whether you’re looking for games for your kids, challenging puzzles for yourself to train your mind or card games for parties, Amazon’s got it all and that too at major discounts from 11 July to 12 July. So, if you have these items on your wishlist, then now would be the right time to move them to your cart.

Home and kitchen products up to 64 per cent off with Prime

Home and kitchen essentials make for a great option to purchase during this sale. So whether you’re looking for kitchen appliances such as an air fryer, a food processor, a coffee machine or other handy gear or home equipment, including a vacuum cleaner, a washing machine, an air conditioner and smart tech, you will find everything at amazing offers.

Books up to 70 per cent off with Prime

One can never have enough books, and every avid reader knows this isn’t an exaggeration. There’s always a book to check out, a new author’s work to read and a new tale to get lost in. If you often look for books and novels to add to your bookshelf, then make the most of this Amazon Prime Day sale and get them at great discounted prices.

Laptops and accessories at 4 per cent to 70 per cent off with Prime

Much like your smartphones, smartwatches and other gadgets, laptops and their accessories, such as hard disks, can also be bought off Amazon at amazing deals during these 48 hours. Complete with a warranty, easy payment gateways and methods, other bank offers and timely delivery, buying a laptop has never been easier.

Toys up to 45 per cent off with Prime

While adding essentials to your cart, how about adding a few toys for the kids in your family or that extensive LEGO set for yourself as well? For that matter, you might even want to consider buying a Barbie doll house for your munchkin with the Barbie movie release date right around the corner.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero Image Credit: Amazon ; Featured Image Credit: Erik Mclean/Pexels)