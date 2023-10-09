Shop the best deals on electronics, home and kitchen, and more at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Shopping on e-commerce websites is all about convenience, an abundance of choices, personalised recommendations, lowest prices and fast and convenient delivery options. But the stakes get even higher when unmissable deals are up for grabs. This is exactly what’s on offer at the much-awaited Amazon Prime Day sale, starting on 10 October, Tuesday, and ending on 11 October, Wednesday. There is no better time to bag mind-blowing savings and amazing discounts across different product categories.

Find the year’s best deals on electronics, home and kitchen appliances, laptops, toys, books and a lot more during the sale. Let the shopping spree begin!

When does the Amazon P rime Day sale start ?

For Singapore, the sale will begin on 10 October, Tuesday, and will end on 11 October, Wednesday.

Prime members should not miss steal-worthy deals from brands like Nespresso, Nintendo and Philips. You can also get Bosch, OPPO and Barbie products at the lowest prices.

Check out the top offers in the sale

Best deals on electronics

If you are eyeing great deals on electronic gadgets, this is the best time to snap them up. Find top-notch products with amazing specifications at discounted rates across categories like earbuds, smart TVs and soundbars.

Best deals on gaming laptops and computer components

Want a new laptop or an upgrade to your computer monitor? This is the time to get models with next-gen displays, anti-glare screens and built-in speakers.

Best deals on home and kitchen accessories

Sprucing up your kitchen involves planning and investing in the right gadgets. Modern devices can transform your kitchen and can make your daily chores simpler. This time around, the Prime Day sale features air fryers, ovens, juicers and more.

Get the best deals on toys

If you are on the lookout for a perfect toy to gift your little one, this is the right time to pick it up. Get the most desirable play sets, games and dolls at amazing discounts.

More toys here LEGO 42115 Technic Lamborghini Sián

Get the best deals on books

Bibliophiles rejoice! Delve into some incredible works that are available at great discounts. Find deals in various genres like children’s storybooks, cookbooks, business, careers, fiction and more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the offers on iPhone 15 during the sale?

The iPhone 15 (128 GB) will be available for SGD 1,299 and the iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB) can be bought for SGD 1,449.

– Is the Google Pixel 8 available for pre-booking during the sale?

Yes, Prime members will be eligible to pre-order the new Google Pixel 8 Series at a discount of up to SGD 250.

– When will the sale start?

The Amazon Prime Day sale for Singapore will begin on 10 October, Tuesday, and will end on 11 October, Wednesday.

– How does one create a seller account on Amazon?

You can use your customer account to start selling or can create a new Amazon seller account with your business email. Before you sign up, make sure you have a business email address or Amazon customer account, a chargeable credit card, government ID, tax information, phone number and a bank account to which Amazon can send you the proceeds from sales.

– Are exchange offers valid in this sale?

Yes, exchange offers are valid in this sale. Make sure to read the instructions on exchange, warranty and refunds clearly before placing your order.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

