American rock band Incubus is coming to Singapore with Asia Tour 2024

US-based rock band Incubus is all set to make the summer of 2024 in Asia a season to look forward to, as the iconic group has announced its Asia Tour 2024 concert dates, which includes a performance in Singapore too.

As part of the tour, Incubus, comprising Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger, Ben Kenney, Jose Pasillas II and DJ Chris Kilmore, will be performing the concert in Singapore on 29 April 2023. So, fans can block their date for an evening of high-octane music, beats and celebration.

Here are the details about Incubus’ Singapore performance in 2024

The “Drive” music stars will take the stage at Singapore’s Star Theatre. Eager fans can get their passes for the Incubus concert 2024 via a presale, which will begin on 8 December at 10:00 am local time and continue until 12 December at 11:59 pm local time.

While this is available only for LAMC members, others need not worry. The general sale will go live from 13 December at 10:00 am through Sistic. Prices and other details regarding purchasing passes are yet to be announced.

Incubus has performed several times in Lion City, and this show comes as their first since they last enthralled fans here in 2018.

About Incubus’s Asia Tour 2024

Besides the Incubus concert in Singapore, the Grammy-nominated band will perform across three countries as part of their Asia Tour 2024 — Jakarta, Indonesia, on 23 April; Manila, Philippines, on 25 April; and Tokyo, Japan, on 1 May.

These shows come after a series of concerts across the US and Europe that saw Tal Wilkenfeld and Nicole Row fill in for bassist Kenney who was undergoing a brain tumour surgery.

About Incubus

For those uninitiated, Incubus is a well-noted name in the realm of rock and alternative music. The band was formed in 1991 in California and has since released eight studio albums.

They were nominated for a 2004 Grammy Award in the Best Hard Rock Performance category. Some of their most popular tracks include “Wish You Were Here”, “Pardon Me” and “Stellar”.

(Hero and feature image credit: @incubusofficial/ Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What are the dates for Incubus’s Asia Tour 2024?

Incubus will begin their Asia Tour 2024 with Jakarta, Indonesia, on 23 April; Manila, Philippines, on 25 April; Singapore on 29 April; and Tokyo, Japan, on 1 May.