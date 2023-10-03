A look at Singapore’s medal tally at the Asian Games 2023 so far

The Asian Games 2023, held in Hangzhou, China, have seen some remarkable performances over the past couple of weeks. Now, as the marquee quadrennial intercontinental sports meet slowly starts nearing its swansong, all eyes are on the medal tally. People across Asia are keeping a close tab on the list of medal winners to see how the athletes from their respective nations are faring. Before we take a look at the medal tally for Singapore at the Asian Games 2023, here is a quick overview of the Southeast Asian nation’s contingent at this year’s iteration.

With 400-plus athletes, the Singaporean contingent at the Asian Games 2023 is the strongest in the nation’s sporting history in terms of the number of athletes. As many as 431 athletes are participating across 32 sports. The largest delegation sent by Singapore to a single edition of the Asian Games, the number eclipses the delegation sent to the 2018 Asian Games by around 160 athletes.

For the uninitiated, at the 2018 Asian Games, Singapore finished with an overall tally of 22 medals. This included four gold medals, four silver medals and 14 bronze medals. So far, the Singaporean athletes have added 12 medals to the country’s tally at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

Regarded as one of the greatest sportspersons in Singapore’s history by fans and pundits alike, Shanti Pereira cemented her position as one of the finest track and field athletes in Asia at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. The Indian-origin sprinter became the first Singaporean track and field athlete in 49 years to win a gold medal at the Asian Games when she achieved the feat in the 200-metre sprint event on October 2. She also won a silver medal in the 100-metre sprint event.

There is still some time left for the conclusion of the major sporting event, with the closing ceremony scheduled for Sunday, October 8. In the days leading up to the grand finale, Singapore will have a few more chances to add to its medal tally. Among the players who will be under the spotlight, former badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew will shoulder the most expectations to win the topmost honour at the intercontinental event.

So, on that note, let us deep dive into Singapore’s tally of total medals won (so far) at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

Singapore’s impressive medal tally at the Asian Games 2023

Athletes from Singapore have performed well at the ongoing sporting event, racking up medals in the first half of the intercontinental sports event. As of October 3, the Southeast nation has 12 medals in the marquee sports meet. These include three gold medals, five silver medals and four bronze medals.

Here is a closer look at each of the medals and the athletes who won them in their respective disciplines.

Gold medals

Max Maeder in the IKA Formula Kite Men’s Kite event for sailing.

Lo Jun Han Ryan in the men’s one-person dinghy (ILCA7) event for sailing.

Veronica Shanti Pereira in the women’s 200-metre sprint for athletics.

Silver medals

Liu Xiaman Justin and Lim Ke Sin Denise in the mixed multihull (Nacra17) event for sailing.

Issac Goh in the boy’s dinghy (ILCA4) event for sailing.

Jowen Lim Si Wei in the men’s daoshu/gunshu all-round event for wushu.

Teong Tzen Wei in the men’s 50-metre butterfly event for swimming.

Veronica Shanti Pereira in the women’s 100-metre sprint for athletics.

Bronze medals

Kimberly Ong in the women’s changquan event for wushu.

Kimberly Lim Min and Low Rui Qi Cecilia in the women’s skiff (49erFX) event for sailing.

Keira Marie Carlyle in the girl’s dinghy (ILCA4) event for sailing.

Chan Jin Hua Victoria in the women’s one-person dinghy (ILCA6) for sailing.

Where can you watch the Asian Games 2023 in Singapore?

In Singapore, fans can live stream all the events of the Asian Games 2023 on MediaCorp Channel 5 and mewatch.sg, the official broadcasters of the event for the Southeast Asian nation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many gold medals has Singapore won at the Asian Games 2023?

As of October 3, Singapore has won three gold medals at the Asian Games 2023.

– How many medals has Singapore won at the Asian Games 2023?

As of October 3, Singapore has won a total of 12 medals at the Asian Games 2023.

– Which country has won the highest number of medals at the Asian Games 2023?

As of October 3, China has won the most medals (275) at the Asian Games 2023.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Shanti Pereira and Instagram/@Max Maeder)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Max Maeder)