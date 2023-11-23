Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023: Best deals to cop in Singapore now

They may have started off as an American tradition, but as we all know, the urge for a good deal is not confined by geographical borders. Here are some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale promotions you should keep a look out for in Singapore this 2023.

The colour black has traditionally been associated with maleficence and malevolence, often heralding bad luck and tragedy. But it wouldn’t be until the early 1960s, that its connotation would assume a more celebratory one in the United States. As explained by Encyclopedia Britannica, it was around this period when police officers in Philadelphia and Rochester would often off-handedly use the terms ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Black Saturday’ to refer to the traffic congestion and crowds witnessed in both cities after Thanksgiving, which usually signals the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

Similarly, the phrase was also used in reference to how retailers, who often made losses between January to November, would begin to turn a profit come the holiday season. Given how it was common practice to use red ink to indicate losses in accounting and black ink to indicate profit, the phrase and practice of ‘Black Friday’ quickly caught on among business owners, who were quick to capitalise on the festive mood by offering lucrative discounts during the period.

Similarly, Cyber Monday, which is typically held on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, was also conceived from the same premise but was more specifically geared toward online shopping. Since then, the practice has grown to encompass other parts of the world, with retailers adopting the same practice as their American counterparts. After all, you don’t have to celebrate Thanksgiving to enjoy a really good deal.

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale promotions in Singapore for 2023

Fashion

H&M: Up to 50% off selected items.

Club21: From 24 – 27 November 2023, shop Club 21 and Dover Street Market Singapore and enjoy 50% off with every 2 items purchased. T&Cs apply.

Nike: Get 35% off when you purchase 2 items or more with code CYBER.

Daniel Wellington: Up to 50% off selected items.

Under Armour: 30% off full-priced items, or buy 2 outlet items and get an extra 40% off.

Mango: Up to 50% off selected items.

Tommy Hilfiger: Up ot 30% off selected items, extra 10% off for 3 items.

Charles & Keith: Up to 50% off selected items, with additional 10% off.

Coach: Up to 50% off selected items, take an extra 15% off your S$800+ purchase with code WINTERSALE.

End Clothing: 20% off selected items.

Beauty

Sephora Singapore: From 23 November (10pm) to 27 November (11:59pm) online and 24 – 27 November during store opening hours, enjoy 15% off with no minimum spend, and save up to 20% off when you spend $150 or more. No Beauty Pass membership needed. Beauty Pass members can redeem a Limited Edition Sephora Travel Set with a minimum spend of $200 online or in-stores from 23 – 27 November. T&Cs apply.

Watsons Singapore: Discounts on selected items.

Lancome Singapore: 15% off storewide for Lancome Members, free 2-piece gift set with every purchase.

Look Fantastic: Up to 70% selected brands with code LFBF.

Lifestyle and Technology

Harvey Norman Singapore: Up to 72% off selected items.

Audio House: Up to 70% OFF + 55% eCashback with every $100 spent.

Sony Store Singapore: Up to S$100 off with promo code YEP100OFF.

King Koil Singapore: Up to 20% OFF + Extra Up to 12% OFF with minimum spending from just $1

Shopee: Up to 80% discount on electronics, up to 70% discount on health and beauty products, up to 50% discount on fashion, up to 50% discount on home appliances and furnishings, up to 40% discount on baby products.

Dyson: Savings and gifts up to S$674.

Feature and hero image credits: freestocks/Unsplash

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is there Black Friday in Singapore?

– Certain retailers in Singapore do offer Black Friday discounts or promotions, but this isn’t common practice in the country.

2. Does Cyber Monday start on Black Friday ?

– Cyber Monday starts on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, while Black Friday starts on the first Friday after Thanksgiving.