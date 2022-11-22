The best deals to shop this Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022

If you were still waiting for the packages to arrive from your manic shopping on Singles Day, you’re not alone. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 are upon us, and if you needed more excuse to whip out that credit card, the discounts and promotions below are it.

Held every year on the last Friday of November, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the world’s biggest shopping events. This year, the momentous occasion falls on 25 November, and the timing is – as always – impeccable. Besides being a great excuse to shop for all your festive outfits, it’s also a good time to stock up on those gifts with the huge markdowns.

From the buzziest fashion labels and the most coveted beauty sets, to the best tech gadgets, here are some of the best deals and promos this Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022

Shop the best deals here this Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

Fashion

Nordstrom: Enjoy up to 60% off select styles from brands that range from North Face and Coach, to Moncler and 7 For All Mankind.

Net-A-Porter: Enjoy up to 50% off select styles from brands that range from Alaïa, Chloé, Frame, Khaite, Fendi, and more.

Mr. Porter: Enjoy 30% off selected items, including winter-ready sweaters from Polo Ralph Lauren, Officiné Générale, and Mr. P, as well as streetwear staples from Off-White, Rag & Bone, and Fear of God.

End Clothing: 20% off selected items, including sale with early access promo code EARLY.

Alo Yoga: Enjoy 30% off sitewide and up to 70% off sale

Ssense: Up to 50% off selected items from streetwear names like Rhude, Esssentials, Palm Angels, and AMI Alexandre Mattiussi.

Farfetch: Up to 50% off this Black Friday 2022 on iconic designer clothing by Cult Gaia, Blumarine, Aquazzura, and Frankie Shop.

Beauty

Shiseido: Check things off your festive gifting list with Shiseido’s pre-Christmas sale. Enjoy 20% off all Shiseido products, including on Holiday Sets and limited edition products from 23 to 27 November exclusively at Shiseido stores at ION Orchard and JEM.

Paula’s Choice: Stock up on your essentials now. From 23 to 25 November, enjoy 35% off selected products for normal to dry skin types and receive a complimentary Paula’s Choice Hydrate and Glow Essentials Pack (worth S$79) with a minimum spend of S$120.

Bio-essence: Preserve your youthful complexion with Bio-essence’s black orchid-infused products. Enjoy up to 45% off on Bio-Vlift and Bio-Renew Range from now until 30 November, exclusively on Bio-Essence’s Official Shopee store.

IDS Skincare: Gift the gift of great skin with IDS Skincare. Take 20% off with min. spend of S$500 on IDS Skincare products and 30% off with min. spend of S$1000 on IDS Skincare products. Receive an additional 15% off when you checkout with 10 IDS Skincare products or more using the promo code 15FRIDAY.

Porcelain: Enjoy 5% off any products with no minimum spend, on top of up to 20% off all bundles, from 25 to 30 November. Additionally, receive a complimentary 3pc Deluxe Trial kit worth $19 with any purchase, additional travel size kit worth S$58 when you spend a minimum of S$250, and an additional online Product eGift card worth $25 when you spend a minimum of S$350 online or at the Porcelain Spas.

Lookfantastic: Up to 73% off selected products and brands, and get a free beauty box worth over S$160 with code BFPARTY. You can also enjoy 25% off (no minimum spend) or 30% off when you spend S$180 (exclusions apply) with code BFSG.

Tech & Lifestyle

Krisflyer Shop: Enjoy 15% off regular-priced items this Black Friday 2022 with a minimum spend of S$230, including new arrivals

from 22 to 30 November. American Express Singapore Airlines credit card members also enjoy an additional S$20 off with minimum spend of S$250 with code AMEXNOV20. The same deal applies for OCBC Debit/Credit card members with the code OCBCNOV20.

Amazon:Enjoy up to 50% off deals on selected smart devices from Samsung, Google and more. Although most of the best deals can be found between 25-28 November, you can also take advantage of early deals from selected brands right away.

Dyson: Need to upgrade to a new vacuum or hair dryer, Dyson will have you covered with savings up to S$369 on Dyson technology products. In addition to that look out for freebies along with additional stackable vouchers on the day.

PlayStation: Get your gaming fix sorted with exclusive discounts and deals until 28 November. Enjoy up to 75% off selected games from the PS Store and 25% off the PS Plus 12-month subscription fee. Other Black Friday deals include the PlayStation 5 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and DualSense Wireless Controllers at special prices of S$67.90 and S$72.90 respectively.

Shopee: The e-commerce platform is offering up to 50% off tech deals along with limited redemption stackable vouchers. Also lookout for special voucher drops throughout 25 November until 28 November as well as an exclusive 11pm voucher drop on 24 November between 11pm to 12am that will kick Black Friday off for Shopee.

Lazada:Look out for exclusive deals from Black Friday (25 November) to Cyber Monday (28 Monday) along with daily flash sales. There are also enticing details on TVs, vacuums and other gadgets as well as 1-for-1 deals and upsized cashback and free shipping.

Stay tuned as we update this Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 list with more deals and promo codes.