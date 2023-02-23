The best live concerts and festivals in Singapore for 2023

With worldwide travel borders reopened, international artists are going back on tour in full force via music concerts and festivals in 2023, especially in Singapore. Last year already saw global musicians like K-pop group Seventeen, multi-award GRAMMY winner Billie Eilish, Irish rock band The Script, and American indie singer-songwriter keshi performing in Singapore since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

2023 will see even more acts coming to Singapore for live music concerts and festivals. In fact, the year started with a bang as January and February saw beloved boyband acts like Westlife and Backstreet Boys belting out their greatest hits while new generation groups like K-pop’s Stray Kids, MAMAMOO, and ITZY dazzled on stage with high-octane performances.

Also, indie musicians such as American alternative R&B singer-songwriter Kehlani, Los Angeles indie rockers Wallows, and American dream pop band Cigarettes After Sex attracted their local cult following with earnest self-penned compositions.

Nothing beats watching and hearing your favourite musicians singing their chart hits live. The upcoming 2023 calendar in Singapore is stacked with music concerts and festivals headlined by heavyweight entertainers like BLACKPINK, Tomorrow by Together, Harry Styles, SUGA of BTS, HONNE, NCT DREAM, and more. Check out our list of the best 2023 music concerts and festivals to attend in Singapore.

(Opening and feature image credit: BLACKPINK/YG Entertainment and The 1975/Samuel Bradley)

March 2023

Kings of Convenience: Live in Singapore – March 6 and 7

Last performed in Singapore a decade ago, the Norwegian indie-folk duo is back to soothe souls with tunes from their heartfelt discography. Look forward to live renditions of tranquil songs from their fourth and most recent studio record Peace or Love released in 2021. This album is their first in 12 years since 2009’s Declaration of Dependence.

Kings of Convenience: Live in Singapore happens at Capitol Theatre on March 6 and 7. All tickets are priced at SGD99.

Porter Robinson: The Future Live Asia Tour – March 9

Rave to catchy euphoric tracks weaved by critically acclaimed DJ and record producer Porter Robinson. The Grammy-nominated American songwriter, also recognised for his vibrant futuristic electropop tunes, struggled with depression before putting out Nurture, his second studio album in 2021. Robinson moved listeners with his vulnerability and honesty expressed in this record, his first in seven years since his debut album Worlds.

Porter Robinson: The Future Live Asia Tour happens at The Theatre at Mediacorp on March 9. Ticket prices start from SGD108.

Phoenix: Live in Singapore – March 9

French indie pop-rock quartet Phoenix will return to electrify Singapore with their latest studio album, Alpha Zulu, in tow. Produced entirely by the band themselves, and recorded in Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs within the Louvre Palace, the tunes from Alpha Zulu will immediately latch onto your mind with catchy melodies and crisp glittery production. We’re all ears.

Phoenix: Live in Singapore happens at The Star Theatre on March 9. Ticket prices start from SGD98.

pH-1: About Damn Time World Tour – March 11

Known for his signature melodic sing-rap delivery, Harry Park aka pH-1 will also bring swag from his latest studio album But for Now Leave Me Alone. This sophisticated production sees the Korean-American rapper express positive and motivational narratives across various genres like jazz, gospel, and R&B.

pH-1: About Damn Time World Tour happens at Capitol Theatre on March 11. Ticket prices start from SGD88.

Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts 2023 Tour – March 13

Remember the ‘Summer of 69’? Canadian Rock and Roll icon Bryan Adams looks forward to the future and embraces spontaneity with his ‘So Happy It Hurts’ world tour. Also the namesake title of his latest 15th studio album released in March 2022, Adams will perform his feel-good jams that articulate the ephemeral things in life like happiness and human connection.

Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts 2023 Tour happens at The Star Theatre on March 13. Ticket prices start from SGD118.

Harry Styles: Love On Tour 2023 – March 17

This man of the moment needs no introduction. After conquering global stadium arenas, Harry Styles returns to Singapore to stage at Singapore National Stadium. The One Direction alum will definitely crank the funk up with songs from Harry’s House, his third and latest record which recently snagged major prizes at the GRAMMYs and BRIT Awards.

Harry Style: Love on Tour 2023 happens at Singapore National Stadium on March 17. Ticket prices start from SGD138.

Maisie Peters: Maisie Takes Singapore – March 20

Signed under Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records label, Maisie Peters is certainly a budding musician to watch. The British singer-songwriter first garnered attention with indie-pop confections ‘Place We Were Made’ and ‘Birthday’. On the cusp of releasing her second studio album The Good Witch, expect Peters to perform lead single ‘Body Better’ and hits from her debut album You Signed Up for This.

Maisie Peters: Maisie Takes Singapore happens at The Theatre at Mediacorp on March 20. Ticket prices start from SGD58.

April 2023

Tomorrow X Together: Act: Sweet Mirage World Tour 2023 – April 1

One of the biggest fourth-generation South Korean K-pop acts is coming to town! As labelmates and direct juniors of BTS, Tomorrow X Together had big shoes to fill. But they certainly exceed expectations with their music output that’s bright, energetic, and youthful fantasy. You’ll bop along to whimsical tunes from their latest fifth EP The Name Chapter: Temptation too.

Tomorrow X Together: Act: Sweet Mirage World Tour 2023 happens at Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 1. Ticket prices start from SGD168.

Treasure [Hello] tour – April 8

YG Entertainment’s youngest boyband Treasure finally makes a stop in Singapore for the Asia leg of their ‘Hello’ tour. The 10-member K-pop act will prove why they are gems in the music industry and have more to show beyond their viral TikTok hit song ‘Darari’. Hot on the heels from releasing their second mini album – THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER TWO – in 2022, here’s your chance to witness Treasure’s dynamic energy and teamwork on stage.

2023 Treasure Tour [Hello] in Singapore happens at Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 8. Ticket prices start from SGD168.

Louis Tomlinson: Faith In The Future – April 27

Another One Direction alum will also arrive on our shores to showcase his newest solo project. Through Faith In The Future, Louis Tomlinson takes us on the evolution of his musical journey. Named after his latest and second studio album, sing-along to the UK singer-songwriter’s guitar-driven energetic compositions about hope out loud. Lose your inhibitions and don’t hold back.

Louis Tomlinson: Faith In The Future happens at The Star Theatre on April 27. Ticket prices start from SGD98.

May 2023

NCT Dream: The Dream Show 2 – May 1

SM Entertainment’s global boyband NCT has been making waves in the music industry since their inception. One of its sub-units, the teenaged-focused NCT Dream, accompanied listeners through weal and woe while reflecting on youth, adolescence, and growth. As they come of age and transition from innocence to rebellion, their music follows too, sounding more confident and assured. They will illustrate what dreams are with a curated dynamic setlist that’s sure to get everyone up on their feet.

NCT Dream: The Dream Show 2 happens on May 1. Ticketing details and venue TBC.

BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink] – May 13 and 14

You can probably say that BLACKPINK is the world’s biggest girl group currently, judging from their ongoing expansive world tour that finds them performing in major cities globally via music festivals like Coachella and major music concerts in 2023. Boasting iconic hits like ‘Kill This Love’ and ‘Boombayah’ to recent earworms ‘Pink Venom’ and ‘Shut Down’, there’s no denying the evident charisma that exudes from the quartet. This is a rare chance to catch them live in action.

BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink] happens at Singapore National Stadium on May 13 and 14. Ticket prices start from SGD168.

HONNE: MAY 2023 Asia Tour – May 18

Indie fans will be thrilled that alternative-pop duo HONNE will arrive at our shores again after their previous gig four years ago. Can’t get enough of the UK-based electronic band’s easy-listening compositions? Besides their well-known classics, HONNE will also perform songs from their last two albums, mixtape ‘no song without you’ (2020) and Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?’ (2021), which haven’t been played to a live audience since global travel resumed.

HONNE: MAY 2023 Asia Tour happens at The Star Theatre on May 18. Ticket prices start from SGD78.

Conor Maynard: Continued Part II 2023 World Tour – May 23

It’s been more than a decade since Conor Maynard debuted in the entertainment industry. The British singer-actor made a splash with hits like ‘Can’t Say No’ and ‘R U Crazy’. Now an independent artist and gaining full creative control of his craft from his home studio, Maynard still reaches out to a global audience with the reliability of his music and his savvy knowledge of social media. See the outcome of his musical evolution live while belting out catchy tunes to bop along.

Conor Maynard: Continued Part II 2023 World Tour happens at Capitol Theatre on May 23. Ticket prices start from SGD108.

June 2023

Suga of BTS: ‘Agust D’ Solo World Tour – June 17 and 18

Although Jin of BTS has enlisted in the South Korean military, the group’s members continue to pursue their solo music endeavours. In fact, Suga will be the first of the septet to headline a solo world tour as his other moniker Agust D.

It is expected that he will showcase his self-produced and self-writing songs from his two mixtapes at his music concert in Singapore come June 2023. But there might be a surprise covers segment as he has songwriting and production credits on over 100 songs, including PSY’s ‘That That’ (which he was featured in) and SURAN’s ‘Wine’.

Suga’s ‘August D’ Solo World Tour happens at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17 and 18. Ticketing details TBC.

IVE The First Fan Concert <The Prom Queens> – June 30

Deemed as one of K-pop’s hottest girl groups alongside NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM and NMIXX, IVE will be the first of the lot to tour Asia with their first fan concert. Every single released by the six-member group so far has been a hit. We’re sure you can sing to ‘Eleven’, ‘Love Dive’, and ‘After Like’ without any trouble. IVE is also reported to make a comeback with their debut mini-album before this concert. Hence, expect them to perform new songs at this concert.

IVE The First Fan Concert <The Prom Queens> happens at The Star Theatre on June 30. Ticketing details TBC.

July 2023

The 1975: ‘At Their Very Best’ tour – July 18

If British Rock is defined by Blur and Oasis in the 1990s, then The 1975 represents the new millennium and Generation Z. That’s how influential the energetic tunes by the English pop-rock band are. The quartet returns to Singapore this July to perform songs from their critically acclaimed albums. Look forward to a dynamic setlist consisting of tunes from Notes on a Conditional Form and their latest record Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

The 1975: ‘At Their Very Best’ tour happens on July 18. Ticketing details and venue TBC.