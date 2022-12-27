14 of the best music festivals to rock out at in 2023

The unifying and healing power of good music is undisputed. It is therapeutic as well as a great blending force that cuts across languages and religions. A mode of self-expression for some, a much-needed release for a few — the vibe of a music fest is stimulating and addictive. Festivals celebrating music belonging to a particular genre is a universal phenomenon that is growing with years. With the world getting well-versed with the new normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are eager to catch these upcoming music festivals happening globally in 2023.

The year looks promising with the world opening its doors to foreign visitors with little or no restrictions. As travel and music go hand-in-hand, travelling to a particular place just to attend a music festival gives one a chance to meet fans from all over the world and forge new connections based on the familiar taste in popular culture, which is not just limited to music. Music fests contribute a great deal towards the tourism industry as well, which was heavily affected in the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

Big ticket festivals like Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Burning Man are hugely popular amongst the masses. And, South Asia is not far behind too with Wonderfruit in Thailand and the Clockenflap Festival of Hong Kong that are major crowd-pullers.

Also, the month of December brings a lot of opportunities for music fans to enjoy live music by their favourite artists. Like the Bacardi NH7 Weekender in Pune and Sunburn in Goa, India, or ZoukOut in Sentosa, Singapore. There is a lot to look forward to for music lovers of every kind.

(Hero and featured image credit: Tomorrowland)

14 best music festivals to attend in 2023: