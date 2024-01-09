Singapore might be a small island city, but it’s surprisingly chockfull of attractions that can keep your itinerary filled for days. From world-class attractions like Gardens by the Bay and Jewel Changi, to the world famous Singapore Zoo, there’s much to see and be entertained with. In addition to exciting current offerings like Bird Paradise and TRIFECTA, which opened in 2023, 2024 will witness the opening of more new attractions in Singapore.

Visitors of all ages will enjoy these new openings in Singapore for 2024. Newly-announced attractions include a revamped Oceanarium at Resorts World Sentosa Singapore, an attraction extension in Universal Studios Singapore, a sectioned lush rainforest park, and more.

(Hero and feature image credit: Resorts World Sentosa)

Here are the best new and upcoming Singapore attractions to visit in 2024:

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience

Experience the fabled Forbidden Forest at this limited-time light-centric exhibition. Sentosa’s Coastal Trail will transform into a magical outdoor path inspired by the Forbidden Forest from the Wizarding World franchise. Visitors can also marvel at creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series like Hippogriffs, Unicorns and Nifflers.

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience happens at Sentosa Island’s Coastal Trail from 3 February 2024.

Singapore Oceanarium at Resorts World Sentosa Singapore

Formerly known as S.E.A. Aquarium, the marine attraction will be rebranded as Singapore Oceanarium (SGO) in 2024. This rebranding will see the venue expand to triple its size. Besides housing existing curated marine animals, SGO will also showcase engaging exhibits backed by rich marine science knowledge.

Visitors can immerse in multi-sensory storytelling of the evolution of the oceans’ inhabitants, fascinating oceanic zones like the rarely explored deep ocean, and unique representations of Singapore’s coastal ecosystems.

KidZania 5.0

The new and improved KidZania comes with new experiences. The indoor family edutainment attraction closed back in mid-2020, but has since announced its return in Q1 2024. Kids can roleplay in an interactive kid-sized city with sustainable-centric vocations like chefs, scientists, and more. This hyper-realistic environment will give the young ones an opportunity to experience their dream jobs, as well as the complex challenges of the changing world.

KidZania 5.0 will also introduce an exclusive camping experience. Participating children can have the opportunity to engage in hands-on experiential learning while having a sleepover with this integrated programme developed with HA Launchpad.

Escape Theme Park

Here’s one for adventure seekers. Not to be confused with the former Escape Theme Park located in Pasir Ris, this attraction is operated by Sim Leisure Group (SLG) with origins in Malaysia. Instead of carnival rides, visitors can expect fun and challenging obstacle courses at this new attraction in Singapore.

For reference, Escape Challenge is an indoor version at Paradigm Mall in Petaling Jaya while the Escape Adventure Park counterpart in Penang is an outdoor attraction that features a water park.

Haven XR Cinema Centre

Don’t wish to work up a sweat? Map your adventure at Haven XR Cinema Centre. Using high-tech cinematic storytelling with virtual reality (VR) goggles, participants can choose their path in a 30-minute movie.

Held across several rooms, this virtual experience will be enhanced by temperature changes, winds, and smells. Every narrative is original and one can experience different endings despite repeat plays.

Rainforest Wild Park

Appreciate Mother Nature at its finest at Rainforest Wild. Originally planned for a 2022 opening but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park is now projected to open sometime in 2024. As part of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve precinct (which includes Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders and Bird Paradise), this new attraction will showcase the lush and vast biodiversity of Southeast Asia.

More than 300 species of animals will call various habitats – such as the rainforest, mangrove forest, and wetlands – home. The location will also feature towering treetop walks, immersive river experiences, and a new rehabilitation centre for rescued wild animals in Singapore.

Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore (USS)

Fans of the Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me will be thrilled with Universal Studios Singapore’s (USS) newest attraction, Minion Land. The popular and mischievous yellow fictional characters will replace the Madagascar zone within USS.

Expect jolly adventures, including a world-first original ride exclusive to Universal Studios Singapore, and Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, an immersive motion-simulator 3D ride featuring a hyper-realistic projection system. Furthermore, Minion-themed food items and merchandise will also delight guests of all ages.