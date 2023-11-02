Blue Man Group in Singapore: 2024 tour details, tickets, and more

January 2024 is becoming quite the busy month for Singapore with a lineup of performances by acclaimed artists. Joining the list is the iconic performance group Blue Man Group, set to take the stage from 16 to 28 January as part of their Bluevolution World Tour.

The iconic group of three bald men, covered in blue and popping eyes will hit the Lion City as part of their latest Bluevolution World Tour and will be joined by a new female character called The Musician.

More about Blue Man Group’s Singapore performance in 2024

Venue and tickets

The trio, along with The Musician, will enthral the audience at The Theatre At Mediacorp through 16 shows.

Tickets are priced between SGD 98 and 188, ranging from general to VIP categories. If you are a Singtel customer, you get to enjoy a 10 per cent discount on your transaction while Maybank cardholders get a 15 per cent discount. If you want to catch the men in blue performing some incredible music, visual art and comedy, head to Sistic now to grab your passes.

The higher category of VIP passes also include a poncho as the performances tend to be quite eccentric with lots of water and paint thrown to upbeat music.

What to expect at the Bluevolution World Tour

They may not speak a word, but the trio surely knows how to captivate the audience and keep them hooked through stunning musical shows, vibrant colour splashes and comedy acts. Expect some of their classics along with brand-new content that will make the tour a grand spectacle.

The tour will also see a new female character, dubbed The Musician, who will be replacing the traditional band as a multi-instrumentalist. With a dynamic personality, her presence, drumming and percussion skills will ensure viewers are left with an unforgettable experience, according to the group’s website.

Describing themselves as “a euphoric celebration of human connection” Blue Man Group blends “art, invention and mind-bending curiosity.” The Bluevolution World Tour started in April 2023 with performances in June and October 2023 as the group travelled to Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Bremen, Vienna, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Zurich and Geneva. In November, the Blue Man Group will be performing in Denmark.

(Hero and feature image credit: Blue Man Group)