BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS returns to Singapore at Orchard Cineleisure

Last held in 2021 at Funan, BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS will be back in Singapore at Orchard Cineleisure this year to offer new exclusive merchandise, programs, and activities for two months.

Although South Korean K-pop boyband BTS is currently on hiatus due to members having military commitments, their name is still ever-present in daily popular culture. In fact, members of the septet continued to release solo music projects during this downtime.

Get ready to snag more exclusive merchandise and discover new fan-focused experiences related to the global phenomenon with the return of BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS in Singapore.

What to know about BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS in Singapore

Set to be held at Orchard Cineleisure this November for almost two months, BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS in Singapore will be an extravaganza that’ll transport fans to a breathtaking BTS universe. Expect dedicated spaces forming immersive Instagrammable experiences.

Previous BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS include multiple store locations in Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Gwangju, New York City (April 2023), Toronto (August 2022), Bangkok (June 2023), Melbourne (November 2023), and more.

This pop-up will also unveil a collection of Singapore-exclusive merchandise and a curation of other highly sought-after BTS memorabilia.

Below are the confirmed items and experiences available at the BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS in Singapore.

A Vast Selection of Over 250 Products

Immerse yourself in the world of BTS with a diverse range of items, including apparel, accessories, stationery, and lifestyle products from collections like In the Soop, SOOWOOZOO, Dalmajung, Butter, BTS x McDonald’s collab, TinyTAN, and more.

ARTIST-MADE Collection by BTS

A rare chance to acquire limited quantities of merchandise from BTS’s highly sought-after ARTIST-MADE Collection by BTS.

BTS Special 8 Photo-Folio

Delight in the limited quantities of the complete set of photo books from the latest BTS Special 8 Photo-Folio.

Members’ Solo Merchandise

Dive into the individual worlds of BTS members with official merchandise from RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, and Jimin – all currently sold out on Weverse Shop.

Concert Merchandise

Collect prized sold-out merchandise from Suga’s Agust D Solo Tour ‘D-DAY’ and BTS’s previous concerts, including “Yet to Come,” “Permission to Dance” US Tour, and “Permission to Dance” On Stage – Seoul.

Photo-taking Opportunities

Capture memories with the latest 2023 BTS FESTA family portrait and an enchanting LED-lit BTS logo.

Who is BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan (literally translated to Bulletproof Boy Scouts from Korean), are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boy band that made their music debut in June 2013.

Comprising of seven members – RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook – they broke countless records, were named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows globally.

BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS in Singapore will happen from 25 November 2023 to 21 January 2024 at Orchard Cineleisure.

(Feature and hero image credit: HYBE/Weverse)