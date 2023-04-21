The New York spirit arrives on local shores at the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse

Fans of Coach will know that the New York-based fashion label isn’t stranger to some of the most immersive pop-ups. This year, the brand wants to take the experience to a whole new level with Coach Play Singapore Shophouse. Like its name suggests, it’ll be a playground for fashion-forward folks looking to explore both the brand’s iconic and newest pieces.

As the first of its kind in Asia in a new series of immersive concept stores, the concept will be inspired by the New York spirit and dynamism, all while incorporating Singapore’s rich cultural heritage – most notably with its shophouse location. Inside, six rooms have been reimagined with both Coach’s contemporary luxury design language and our city’s local charm in mind, so you can expect an immersive experience that’ll let you discover and interact with archival pieces, as well as the brand’s latest collection of bags, ready-to-wear, leather goods, and accessories.

It is here where you’ll discover the evolution of the house’s craftsmanship over the years, from its inception in 1941 till modern day. Head to the Coach Lounge to learn about its most iconic leather goods, or immerse in the archival wonderland that’s the Vintage Room, where you’ll get to participate in a customisation experience like no other with Coach Create.

Meanwhile, Coach Station features some of the brand’s best ready-to-wear pieces within a recreation of the world-famous New York subway, before you alight at Coach World, which tells the tale of the house’s heritage of craft via an immersive digital art experience.

A fitting end to the experience, the first ever Coach Cafe offers good ol’ American classics, but with a local twist. Look forward to dishes such as the hearty Classic Pancakes with maple syrup, homemade kaya and mixed berries jam, as well a Gula Melaka Milkshake. Other highlights that have been created in collaboration with Brawn & Brains include desserts like the HangTag Surprise, Dream It Real S’mores, and the Coach Hot Chocolate.

Discover the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse at 5 Keong Saik Road, at the opening hours below:

Store opening hours: Monday to Sunday; 10am – 10pm

Cafe opening hours: Monday to Sunday (closed on Wednesdays). The Day Menu is served from 9am – 3pm, while the Dessert Bar is available from 6pm – 9pm.

Find out more here.