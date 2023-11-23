Coldplay KL highlights: A ‘healing bersama’, Malay poem recital, and ‘Magic for our daughter’

British pop-rock band Coldplay finally kicked off their one and only Malaysian show date last night at Bukit Jalil National Stadium and suffice to say, it has definitely left the night lit with A Sky Full of Stars. What made it all the more special is the fact that this happens to be the very first time that Coldplay has performed in Malaysia.

In spite of the pouring rainstorm that eclipsed much of the Klang Valley yesterday evening, die-hard Coldplay fans made a point of turning up at the concert venue in droves well ahead of schedule to wait their turn to enter the stadium proper. That comes as no surprise when one considers how much of a hot commodity concert tickets proved to be, with ticket sales selling out in mere hours leading up to the event itself.

‘Healing bersama’: Everything that went down at the Coldplay Malaysia concert

According to on-ground sources who spoke to Lifestyle Asia, crowds had already begun congregating on Bukit Jalil grounds from as early as 7am. The concert opened with local rapper Bunga performing a setlist of five songs, including her next single, Jiwaraga, which is due to be released in 2024.

But it was when the lights were lowered in anticipation of the seven-time Grammy-winning band’s arrival on stage did the sense of anticipation truly reached a fever pitch from among a crowd of 75,000 strong. In a vivid wash of colour, Coldplay was ushered up on stage, setting the mood with performances of Higher Power and Adventure of A Lifetime.

As we’ve mentioned previously from a prediction on the band’s setlist, much of the evening’s repertoire consisted of their most recognisable singles spanning across their 27 years in music. Fans were serenaded by the lilt of The Scientist, danced to the operatic melodrama of Viva la Vida, saw their eyes well up with tears during Yellow, and belted their hearts out to Paradise, among a clutch of other songs from previous records.

Tunes from their latest album, from which the tour takes its name, also made an appearance during the performance. This included Higher Power, My Universe, and five other songs from Music of The Spheres, among a total of 22 tracks that appeared on the evening’s varied setlist.

As part of the band’s ongoing push for increased ecological sustainability, the Malaysian concert was also outfitted with a number of key innovations, such as kinetic dance floors and energy-storing stationary bikes, which were used by showgoers to help generate power for use during the show.

Given Coldplay’s signature showmanship, one can expect a few surprises curated specifically for each concert destination and Kuala Lumpur was no exception to the rule. This came by way of frontman Chris Martin greeting the crowd in Bahasa Malaysia, saying “Saya gembira di Kuala Lumpur, mari kita ‘healing’ bersama.” [I am happy to be in Kuala Lumpur, let’s ‘heal’ together], which was immediately met with uproarious cheer and a few chuckles from his use of the Malay colloquialism.

This was followed by the brief recital of a Malay pantun [poem], as well as an improvised song that Martin had written, professing his love for Kuala Lumpur. A local couple was also invited on stage for a tender live rendition of the song Magic, after their placard, with the words ‘MAGIC FOR OUR DAUGHTER’, caught the eye of the band.

But what proved equally exciting was the prospect of future Coldplay concerts to be held in Malaysia, as Martin had apparently hinted as his desire to ‘come back quite soon’. Fingers crossed!

Feature and hero image credits: Coldplay/Instagram