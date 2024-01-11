Details on Coldplay’s sustainability initiatives for the ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour

Coldplay is doing their best to be more sustainable, and you’ll also see those eco-friendly efforts attending their show in Singapore this January. Here are some of the highlights of Coldplay’s sustainability programme.

Sustainability is truly for everyone. Our species will hopefully be living on this Earth for quite a while, and achieving a more sustainable world means that we’re actively preserving what we have now for future generations. We could all chip in and contribute how we can, whether by being more conscious of our actions, watching our carbon footprint, or supporting businesses that are making attempts towards reducing their emissions.

Here are a few ways how Coldplay is gearing up to be more sustainable.

All about Coldplay’s sustainability programme for the ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour, including the Singapore concert

Teaming up with DHL as official logistics partner

DHL has planned to be as sustainable as possible, from using alternative aviation fuels to expanding their fleet of zero-emission e-vehicles. Teaming up with them, Coldplay has pledged to cut more than 50% of their direct emissions compared to their tour in 2016-2017, and having a logistics partner that specialises in that regard helps in achieving that goal.

Compostable wristbands and biodegradable confetti

The LED wristbands the audience wears at the ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour are made from 100% plant-based materials, and thus, all compostable. By sterilising and recharging them after every show, they reduced the production of wristbands by 80%. The confetti used in the show is also biodegradable and uses a new generation of cannon that greatly reduces chemicals and compresses gas for each ignition.

One ticket sold, one tree planted

In further sustainability efforts, Coldplay is collaborating with One Tree Planted, an organisation that supports reforestation by planting trees worldwide. As such, they are taking the initiative to plant one tree per ticket sold, and donating 10% of everything they earn to environmental projects and charities such as ClientEarth, The Ocean Cleanup, and more.

Stage production powered with low-emission, renewable energies

Avoiding fossil fuels wherever possible, solar panels are installed atop PA and delay towers as soon as the Coldplay crew arrives to charge the show batteries. Anything that requires fuel uses renewable diesel produced from renewable raw materials. Plus, they partnered with BMW to create the first rechargeable show battery, powering 100% of the show’s energy.

Dance is turned into kinetic energy

As you attend the Coldplay concert, you’ll find kinetic floors installed throughout the venue. It turns the fans’ dancing directly into kinetic energy that will contribute to powering the show. They also installed bikes where each diehard fan can help actively charge the batteries.

The full information of Coldplay’s sustainability initiatives is available on their website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Coldplay eco-friendly?

While they cannot achieve 100% eco-friendliness, Coldplay are taking on initiatives to be as eco-friendly as possible.

– Are Coldplay good in concert?

They’re great live performers, and it helps if you appreciate their genre of music. Listen to some of their most well-known hits to start, such as Yellow and Viva la Vida.

– Does Coldplay donate money?

10% of everything Coldplay earns is donated to environmental projects and charities such as ClientEarth, The Ocean Cleanup, and more.

– What is so special about Coldplay’s concert?

Coldplay is known for their live performances and top-notch special effects. It also helps that everything from their stage to confetti cannons is built to be as sustainable as possible for each use.